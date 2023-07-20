What Do They Drink on ‘Sweet Magnolias’? Here Are Dana Sue’s Go-to Cocktail Recipes

With all the never-ending drama that seems to plague the town of Serenity, South Carolina, our favorite trio deserves a stiff drink from time to time.

Lifelong best friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) have been through it all, and watching them tackle life's challenges together is part of the charm of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias. Who can't relate to dishing over the day's drama while sharing a glass (or two) with your best girlfriends?

But these gals aren't sipping on cheap bottles of wine. With Dana Sue being the owner and chef of Sullivan's, the town's beloved restaurant, she can whip up a mean cocktail for any occasion. To give fans a taste of what's really going down in her kitchen, Sherryl Woods (who penned the original Sweet Magnolias book series) and Southern chef Teddi Wohlford compiled a fictional arsenal of her recipes for fans to re-create.

The Sweet Magnolias Cookbook features over 150 recipes inspired by — and written in the voice of — Dana Sue herself. While most of the concoctions are of the food variety, Wohlford and Woods put together a couple of signature beverages that the magnolias would definitely approve of.

"Since the Sweet Magnolias series began, many of you have asked about recipes for some of the dishes mentioned," Woods says in the book's introduction. "Here they are, along with many, many more created by Teddi Wohlford, who (like Dana Sue) has put a new spin on many traditional Southern dishes and kicked 'em up a notch. I have worked my way through these incredible recipes and developed a whole new relationship with my treadmill along the way. But trust me, it's been worth it."

So whether you're throwing a friend-filled soiree to watch the Season 3 premiere or just need something special to sip on while catching up with your own inner circle, here are some of Dana Sue's signature cocktails you can whip up at home.

Helen's Lethal Margaritas

You can't talk Sweet Magnolias' cocktails without mentioning Helen's signature margarita. While the cast recently revealed to ScreenRant that the iconic drinks they're sipping during their girls' nights in are alcohol-free — but still "really yummy," according to Swisher — the cookbook features a recipe for an adult-only version that makes four servings.

Ingredients:

1 (6-ounce) can of frozen limeade concentrate

¾ cup of tequila

cup of tequila ¼ cup of triple sec or Grand Marnier

cup of triple sec or Grand Marnier 2 tablespoons of agave nectar or honey

Instructions:

Fill a blender with 4 cups of ice. Add in all the ingredients. Blend until smooth. Pour mixture into salt-rimmed glasses. Serve immediately.

Magnolia Blossom Cocktail

For something a little more involved (and fancier) than a margarita, Dana Sue's signature Magnolia Blossom Cocktail is just the ticket. This bubbly mix of vanilla vodka, orange flower and lemon-lime soda is sure to make any celebration — or even an average Tuesday night — extra special. Note that the recipe only makes a single serving; so if you're making a pitcher for the entire crew, be sure to adjust accordingly.

Ingredients:

1 shot of vanilla vodka

1 shot of half-and-half

2 tablespoons of vanilla-infused simple syrup

¼ teaspoon of orange flower water

teaspoon of orange flower water 4 to 6 ounces of chilled lemon-lime soda

½ teaspoon of grated lemon zest

Instructions:

Fill a tall glass with ice. Add the first four ingredients. Add the lemon-lime soda to near the top of the glass and gently stir. Add the grated lemon zest to the top of the cocktail. Serve immediately.

Snow Cream Martinis

How close or far Christmas is on the calendar is irrelevant. Sometimes, you just want to taste a little holiday cheer! And that's exactly what these scrumptious Snow Cream Martinis are here for. The simple mixture makes about six drinks, so it's the perfect libation for a festive gathering with your closest pals.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups of vanilla vodka

cups of vanilla vodka ½ cup of white chocolate liqueur

cup of white chocolate liqueur ½ cup of sweetened condensed milk

cup of sweetened condensed milk 3 cups of chipped ice or small ice cubes

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Process until almost smooth. Serve immediately.

Mint Juleps

Easily the most time-consuming of Dana Sue's creations, these Mint Juleps are the ideal sipper for a hot Southern summer. While the recipe definitely requires some extra steps, it's worth the effort for its refreshing combination of mint and whiskey. Makes 6 cups!

Ingredients:

3 loosely packed cups of freshly washed mint leaves

4 cups of boiling water

¾ cup of sugar

cup of sugar 2 cups of Maker's Mark whisky

Mint sprigs (for garnish)

Instructions:

Fill a large glass bowl with mint leaves, saving a few for your garnish. Pour boiling water over the mint and cover with a plastic wrap. Let the mixture steep until the water reaches room temperature. Strain the mint liquid and discard the leaves. Add sugar to the mint liquid and stir to dissolve. Add whisky. Bottle as desired and serve over crushed ice with a sprig of mint for garnish. You can also refrigerate the mixture for up to six months.

Citrus Bourbon Slushy

Nothing says "fun drink" quite like an adult slushy. This Sweet Magnolias-inspired concoction makes close to a gallon of servings, perfect for a summer gathering with your best gals. Plus, it doesn't require a ton of time to put together — something every host can appreciate.

Ingredients:

8 cups of water, divided

1 family-size tea bag or 4 regular-size tea bags

1 cup of light brown sugar

1 (12-ounce) can of frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

1 (12-ounce) can of frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 (6-ounce) can of frozen limeade concentrate, thawed

2 cups of bourbon

Instructions:

Bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add in your tea bag and let it steep for 5 minutes. Remove tea bag from water and discard. Add brown sugar and stir to dissolve. Add remaining ingredients and stir to blend. Cover and freeze for 2 to 4 hours until the mixture is slushy-like. Stir it several times with a fork while freezing. You can serve it over crushed iced if you don't have time to freeze it. You also can dilute it with lemon-lime or club soda if you want the cocktail to be less potent.

When Is Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias Coming Out?

The third season of Sweet Magnolias is currently streaming on Netflix. All 10 episodes are available for streaming, so pour yourself a glass of one of Dana Sue's signature cocktails and get ready to catch up with your favorite fictional girl gang.