JoAnna Garcia Swisher Explains How Her Children Feel About 'Sweet Magnolias' Kissing Scenes

If you've been binge-watching Netflix's hit series Sweet Magnolias, you've probably appreciated the sweet chemistry between JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Justin Bruening.

As much as fans may swoon over the pair's romantic moments, one might wonder how Garcia Swisher's kids feel about those on-screen kisses. Well, fear not, as the former Reba star recently revealed that her kids are well aware that the smooches are just part of the job. They're actually totally fine with it!

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the 43-year-old actress shared her daughters' perspective on her kissing scenes. Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie Townsend on Sweet Magnolias, has two daughters - Emerson, 9, and Sailor, 6 - with husband Nick Swisher, whom she married in 2010.

According to the actress, her kids aren't fazed by the lovey-dovey scenes with leading man Bruening (who plays Cal Maddox). "It doesn't confuse them," she assured fans during the interview. The key to their understanding? The close relationship between the two families. Garcia Swisher explained, "Especially with Justin on Sweet Magnolias, they know Justin and his family and his wife so much. So we've kind of explained it in that way."

Advertisement

Bruening, on the other hand, has been married to Alexa Havins since 2005, and they share a 12-year-old daughter, Lexington. With both families being friends, it's easy for the kids to comprehend that the on-screen romance is purely fictional.

Although they aren't exactly thrilled about it, Garcia Swisher's daughters seem to take it in stride. "I don't think they're super excited about it," she admitted. "They're not like, 'Oh, that's so fun to see, Mom,' but they get it. They totally understand it. It doesn't traumatize them - at least I don't think."

There you have it: The kids are, as they say, alright -- at least, with their mom kissing someone else. They know what's up.

Related Videos