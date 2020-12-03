Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker + More Help Launch St. Jude's We Won't Stop Campaign

Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini are among the country music superstars helping roll out St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's We Won't Stop fundraising initiative.

Per a press release, country acts are joining "a larger movement of film and television stars, influencers and celebrities who are encouraging fans to make a monthly commitment to St. Jude as a Partner in Hope to receive a We Won't Stop t-shirt and then snap a photo wearing it using #StJudeWontStop on social media."

Not even the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic slowed down the Memphis-based children's hospital's lifesaving mission.

"In a year when so many things have come to a stop, including in-person concerts and other social gatherings, cancer has not stopped," reads a press release by ALSAC/St. Jude. "Neither will St. Jude. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

The campaign references a promise to St. Jude patients: "We won't stop until no child dies from cancer."

Read More: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas": The Story Behind Judy Garland's Holiday Classic

"As a Partner In Hope, you're part of a special community of monthly donors committed to saving children from diverse backgrounds and helping St. Jude families focus on what matters most, their child's life," reads a statement on the St. Jude website, stjude.org. "Treatments invented at St. Jude helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital first opened more than 50 years ago. We won't stop until no child dies of cancer, sickle cell and other harmful diseases."

Earlier this year, Rucker raised an additional $255K for St. Jude with his annual Darius & Friends concert, which was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The event, featuring Rucker, Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence, was held at the Grand Ole Opry on July 30, 2020.

Now Watch: Songs Every Reba McEntire Fan Knows By Heart