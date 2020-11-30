Flashback: Reba McEntire Covers Dolly Parton's 'Hard Candy Christmas'

CMA Country Christmas airs every year on ABC. It's an exciting time of year where you get to see all of your favorite country stars ring in the holiday season together in one festive two-hour special.

The 2018 CMA Country Christmas special featured host Reba McEntire and an all-star cast of country stars performing their holiday favorites. Brad Paisley performed "Away In a Manger," Martina McBride sang "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," and Dustin Lynch covered "Christmas, Baby Please Come Home." All the classics made an appearance with a special Nashville twist. McEntire delivered a reverent version of fellow country icon Dolly Parton's modern holiday classic "Hard Candy Christmas."

Originally penned by Carol Hall for the The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas Broadway musical, "Hard Candy Christmas" was recorded by Parton for the 1982 film adaption of the musical. Parton released the Christmas song as a single the same year.

McEntire later recorded the tune for her 2016 Christmas album My Kind of Christmas.

The 2018 CMA Country Christmas special also featured performances by Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, and Amy Grant covering more classic holiday songs like "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Silver Bells," and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

McEntire was honored as one of the recipients of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. The honor is given to those in the arts community who have positively impacted American culture.

The 2020 CMA Country Christmas airs on Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. CST on ABC.

This article was originally published in 2018.

"Hard Candy Christmas" Lyrics

Hey, maybe I'll dye my hair

Maybe I'll move somewhere

Maybe I'll get a car

Maybe I'll drive so far

They'll all lose track

Me, I'll bounce right back

Maybe I'll sleep real late

Maybe I'll lose some weight

Maybe I'll clear my junk

Maybe I'll just get drunk

On cheap red wine

Me, I'll be just

Fine and dandy

Lord, it's like a hard candy Christmas

I'm barely getting through tomorrow

But still I won't let

Sorrow bring me way down

Hey, maybe I'll learn to sew

Maybe I'll just lie low

Maybe I'll hit the bars

Maybe I'll count the stars until the dawn

Me, I will go on

Maybe I'll settle down

Maybe I'll just leave town

Maybe I'll have some fun

Maybe I'll meet someone

And make him mine

Me, I'll be just

Fine and dandy

Lord, it's like a hard candy Christmas

I'm barely getting through tomorrow

Still I can't let

Sorrow bring me way down

I'll be fine and dandy

Lord, it's like a hard candy Christmas

I'm barely getting through tomorrow

Still I can't let

Sorrow bring me way down

I'll be fine and dandy

Lord, it's like a hard candy Christmas

I'm barely getting through tomorrow

Still I can't let

Sorrow bring me way down

Oh, I'll be fine

I'll be fine

Oh, I'll be fine

