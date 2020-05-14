Carrie Bradshaw once said, "A squirrel is just a rat in a cuter outfit." I somewhat agree, but it's hard not to love squirrels. They're not pesky like most critters, they're adorable, and all they want to do is eat! If you're going to feed some sweet squirrel friends, check out these squirrel feeders.

You've probably seen these squirrel picnic tables on social media by now. Since we can't dine in at our favorite restaurants yet, some of the best entertainment we have is watching our wild furry friends feast at their new dinner spot.

What Do Squirrels Like to Eat?

Squirrels like to be fed corn and sunflower seeds, but most experts would say stick to nuts since they aren't exactly providing the nutrients they need.

Squirrels are just like us. They want to be able to indulge in unhealthy snacks too. If you plan on feeding squirrels, try to keep their diet balanced. (A few sunflower seeds never hurt anyone.)

Best Squirrel Feeders

Get your squirrel food ready! Amazon has the cutest squirrel feeder for under $30. You can mount this table to a tree, mounting post, or simply leave it on the ground. Place an ear of corn or apple onto the feeder and watch them enjoy their lunch.

Raccoons are going to be jealous!

If you don't have the DIY skills to build your own, no worries. Support a local craftsman and purchase this handmade feeder. This sturdy corn on the cob feeder is going to be a hit. Be sure to take pictures of the squirrels.

This feeding station is different from the picnic table corn feeders. Place your squirrel's favorite snack in the glass jar and watch them devour an ear of corn. It'll be easy to refill the jars.

Squirrels can often be a bother to birds. Bird feeders usually aren't squirrel proof, and birds can't stand that. If you plan on feeding wild birds, be sure to consider these bird feeders so they won't have to deal with hungry squirrels.

These hummingbird feeders will keep squirrels and chipmunks away from bird seeds.

Perky Pet's Country Style feeder looks just like a red barn. The adjustable perch keeps hungry squirrels and big birds away.

Woodlink's double-sided feeder has metal spring-activation perches to keep squirrels away.

