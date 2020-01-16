El Arroyo in Austin, Texas is known far and wide for its funny restaurant signs, and now they've compiled their best signage into a book, just in time for Christmas.

El Arroyo's Big Book of Signs: Volume One contains 158 pictures of El Arroyo marquee signs over the years.

El Arroyo posts a different sign every day. The sign's witticisms are thought up and discussed via email by a group of about 15 people connected to the restaurant including managers and owners. Ideas can come from anywhere, however. The restaurant even has a joke submission page on their website, and told Austin 360 that the signs are "generally picked based on how hard we were laughing reading."

Check out some of the most side-splitting funny restaurant signs here:

Stop asking about your X

It's heavenly

URGENT:

Cut it out

It's our problem-free philosophy

It totally does

That's... pretty high

Gym selfies are the 7th circle of hell

Better than how dogs do it

Stop the planet, I want to get off

Those Oompa Loompa songs seemed awfully rehearsed

Aaaaaa!

WARNING: The use of this product does not enable you to fly

Here lies the English language

Truth:

Forget apples

Sorry for what I said before I was caffeinated

If only...

Very sad

Food good, words bad

Game requests are how you know someone doesn't value your friendship

Fight stereotypes

I see what you did there

El Arroyo's Big Book of Signs: Volume One is currently available on the restaurant's online store for $24.99. They also offer it in a 10 book gift set. Or you could get 20 of the books for $449.82 in case you wanted to give one to everyone on your Christmas shopping list.

This article was originally published in 2017.

