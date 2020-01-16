Entertainment

This Texas Restaurant Makes Funny Signs Every Day, And Now They're in a Book

Facebook/El Arroyo

El Arroyo in Austin, Texas is known far and wide for its funny restaurant signs, and now they've compiled their best signage into a book, just in time for Christmas.

El Arroyo's Big Book of Signs: Volume One contains 158 pictures of El Arroyo marquee signs over the years.

El Arroyo posts a different sign every day. The sign's witticisms are thought up and discussed via email by a group of about 15 people connected to the restaurant including managers and owners. Ideas can come from anywhere, however. The restaurant even has a joke submission page on their website, and told Austin 360 that the signs are "generally picked based on how hard we were laughing reading."

Check out some of the most side-splitting funny restaurant signs here:

Stop asking about your X

Facebook/El Arroyo

It's heavenly

Facebook/El Arroyo

URGENT:

Facebook/El Arroyo

Cut it out

Facebook/El Arroyo

It's our problem-free philosophy

Facebook/El Arroyo

It totally does

Facebook/El Arroyo

That's... pretty high

Facebook/El Arroyo

Gym selfies are the 7th circle of hell

Facebook/El Arroyo

Better than how dogs do it

Facebook/El Arroyo

Stop the planet, I want to get off

Facebook/El Arroyo

Those Oompa Loompa songs seemed awfully rehearsed

Facebook/El Arroyo

Aaaaaa!

Facebook/El Arroyo

WARNING: The use of this product does not enable you to fly

Facebook/El Arroyo

Here lies the English language

Facebook/El Arroyo

Truth:

Facebook/El Arroyo

Forget apples

Facebook/El Arroyo

Sorry for what I said before I was caffeinated

Facebook/El Arroyo

If only...

Facebook/El Arroyo

Very sad

Facebook/El Arroyo

Food good, words bad

Facebook/El Arroyo

Game requests are how you know someone doesn't value your friendship

Facebook/El Arroyo

Fight stereotypes

Facebook/El Arroyo

I see what you did there

Facebook/El Arroyo

El Arroyo's Big Book of Signs: Volume One is currently available on the restaurant's online store for $24.99. They also offer it in a 10 book gift set. Or you could get 20 of the books for $449.82 in case you wanted to give one to everyone on your Christmas shopping list.

This article was originally published in 2017.

WATCH: 15 Best Places to Get Burgers in Texas

oembed rumble video here

recommended for you

This Texas Restaurant Makes Funny Signs Every Day, And Now They're in a Book