Why Some Weren't Happy With Taylor Swift’s Grammys Acceptance Speech

The Grammy awards featured countless memorable moments — like Luke Combs' collaboration with Tracy Chapman, Lainey Wilson's acceptance speech and more — and another one came when Taylor Swift took home the Album of the Year award for Midnights. The award was presented by music legend Celine Dion, and Swift excitedly took the stage upon being announced as the winner — bringing fellow nominee Lana Del Rey and hugging everyone along the way. However, some viewers had a problem with the way Swift approached Celine Dion, and they shared their disappointment on social media.

Some believe Swift ignored Dion or, at least skipped over greeting her onstage. One X user shared a video of the moment, writing, "Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary [G.O.A.T] was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul."

Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary ? was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul ? pic.twitter.com/J7LggDVQD8 — eazy e (@estefs) February 5, 2024

Many others chimed in on the moment, with one fan writing, "Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Céline Dion at the Grammys."

Although some saw the moment as slightly awkward, photos from the awards ceremony suggest only good vibes between the pop superstar and pop legend. Swift caught up with Dion backstage after the award presentation, posing with the singer and her son, Rene-Charles Angelil.

Many fans took to social media to defend Swift. One fan theorized that Swift might have held off on hugging Dion due to her ongoing health issues.

Are you all ignoring that fact that she gave Celine a standing ovation when she came on stage and was singing/dancing to her song? Are you also ignoring the fact that Celine is in bad health and Taylor didn?t know if she was allowed to hug her? Are you also ignoring that they? pic.twitter.com/me6ReaqlaW — Austin Oswald ? (@TAMUTurtle) February 5, 2024

Others pointed to the fact the Swift was clearly ecstatic when Dion came onstage, as she stood up and sang along to the icon's song, "The Power of Love."

? | Taylor Swift celebrating Celine Dion #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tzTlfZql5J — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 5, 2024

Swift's Album of the Year trophy marks her fourth win in that category, making her the first person in history to achieve that feat. In her acceptance speech, she expressed her appreciation for being able to make music.

"All I want to do is keep being able to do this," she said. "I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Announces New Album in Grammys Acceptance Speech