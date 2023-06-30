No one does historical drama and heart-pumping romances quite like Outlander. The time-traveling series based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon follows the story of Claire Randall (Caitrìona Balfe), a British Army nurse who is mysteriously transported to 18th-century Scotland, where she falls for a handsome Highlander named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

While the show is now well into its seventh season, waiting seven long days for a new episode can feel like an eternity. But fear not, sassanach! If you're looking for more shows that will fill your Outlander-loving heart with swoon-worthy moments and epic battles, here are twelve series that will do the trick.

1 of 12 Reign (2013-2017) Strap into your corset and get ready to visit a French court circa 1557, where Mary Queen of Scots is at the center of all drama. Loosely based on the real-life of the young queen, Reign follows Mary (Adelaide Kane) as she navigates her arranged marriage to the King of France (Toby Regbo) and all the political power plays that come with the royal union. What it lacks in time travel, it makes up for in scandals, backstabbing, and forbidden romances—all the makings of a great historical romance. 2 of 12 The Great (2020-present) If you loved watching Claire and Jaime mingle with the high society of the 1700s, The Great will be right up your alley. This Primetime Emmy-nominated comedy series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, a royal forced into an arranged marriage with Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). When she refuses to obey her husband's repressive rules, she concocts a plan to kill him. While Catherine the Great was definitely real, the series' events are entirely fictionalized—and entirely bonkers. 3 of 12 The Last Kingdom (2015-2022) Based on Bernard Cornwell's best-selling novels, The Last Kingdom takes us back to the ninth century to a young man named Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon), whose kingdom is under attack by the Norse invaders. While the series goes back in time way further than Outlander, the intense fight for one's land and heritage makes it a must-watch for lovers of thrilling historical dramas. 4 of 12 The Tudors (2007-2010) If you're looking for a little more glitz and glamour, The Tudors does not disappoint. Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as King Henry VIII, the notorious royal who has a penchant for beheading anyone—wife or not—who gets in his way. This lavish series follows his reign from 1509 to 1547 and all the scandals, love affairs, and drama that come with it. 5 of 12 Black Sails (2014-2017) Treasure Island fans, rejoice! Black Sails takes us back to the golden age of piracy in the 18th-century Caribbean. The series follows Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his crew as they try to protect their ships from rival pirates, English navies, and a host of other unexpected obstacles. With its swashbuckling action and complicated characters, Black Sails is the perfect blend of historical drama and adventure. 6 of 12 Dickinson (2019-2021) Much of the renowned poet Emily Dickinson's life remains a mystery, but this hilarious and poignant series attempts to piece together what happened before she became one of America's most celebrated writers. Hailee Steinfeld stars as an edgy Dickinson who is determined to pursue her identity and writing career despite the socially repressive times of the mid-1800s. You'll find a lot more comedy than your typical historical drama, so be prepared for some humorous modern-day anachronisms. 7 of 12 Bridgerton (2020-present) You can't have a collection of period dramas without mentioning Bridgerton—the Netflix series that quickly became an overnight sensation. Set in Regency-era London, the colorful drama follows the lives of high society's elite as they navigate lavish balls and even more lavish scandals. Filled with excellent costumes, beautiful locations, and plenty of romance to satisfy your Outlander-hungry heart, Bridgerton is a must-watch. 8 of 12 Sanditon (2019-2023) Jane Austen is widely considered the queen of historical romance, so it's no surprise that her adapted works make for some excellent viewing. Sanditon is based on the author's final—and incomplete—novel about the impulsive Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), who moves to the fishing village of Sanditon and gets swept up in its many secrets, rivalries, and romances. 9 of 12 Vikings (2013-2020) Set in the early 11th century, Vikings tells the story of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), a young farmer who dreams of becoming a legendary Norse warrior. This dark and gritty drama follows his quest to explore new lands and lead the Viking people against their enemies. While it's more about exploring foreign countries than time-traveling, Outlander fans will love the epic battles and intense rivalries between characters. 10 of 12 Poldark (2015-2019) If you watch Outlander more for the heart-pumping romance than the historical elements, Poldark should be on your radar. Set in 18th-century Cornwall, this British drama follows Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) as he returns home from the Revolutionary War to find that his father is dead and his beloved is engaged to another man. With its lush landscapes, passionate romances, and thrilling political plots, Poldark will keep your heart racing until the very end. 11 of 12 The Essex Serpent (2022) This adaptation of Sarah Perry's novel contains a little more magic than the others on this list. It follows a woman named Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to an Essex village in 1893 to investigate a mythical creature that may be lurking in its waters. This captivating drama blends romance and fantasy into one unique—and very British—historical story. 12 of 12 Timeless (2016-2018) We couldn't create a list of Outlander-esque shows without having at least one time-travel drama. Timeless follows a group of unlikely heroes—a historian (Abigail Spencer), a soldier (Matt Lanter), and a scientist (Malcolm Barrett)—as they race against the clock to find a stolen time machine. They must travel through the past to prevent a mysterious criminal from altering history and, of course, save the world. ?

Is Outlander Making a Season 7?

Yes! The seventh season of Outlander premiered on STARZ on June 16, 2023. There will be 16 episodes in total, with new ones being released every Friday.