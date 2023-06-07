Everyone's favorite time-traveling drama is back for its seventh season.

What started out as a simple tale of a woman accidentally stumbling back centuries through an ancient slab of stone has evolved into a sweeping, dramatic saga of epic proportions. Based on the historical fantasy novels by Diana Gabaldon, this upcoming season -- like the ones before it -- will likely follow the seventh book in the Outlander series, An Echo in the Bone. Executive producer Maril Davis told EW that it's the show's "biggest season yet."

"We have so many storylines," Davis said. "So many different places. The trajectory -- we cover so much terrain. I really feel sorry for our production designer, art department, costume designer, and her team. It's such a huge season."

In addition to the season being an extra four episodes long, fans will also recognize some old characters. "One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places," Davis said in a later interview. "And we're thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces."

So, who's coming back?

Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser

It wouldn't be Outlander without Claire, the time-traveling World War II-era nurse who finds herself transported to Scotland in the 1700s. Caitríona Balfe is a four-time Golden Globes nominee for her portrayal of the strong-willed heroine who'll risk life and limb to do what's right.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Sam Heughan plays the love of Claire's life, the honorable and dashing highlander Jamie Fraser. For six seasons, fans have swooned over Heughan's portrayal of Jamie -- a man who's willing to face any danger, including the redcoat British army and a number of bloody battles -- and the fact that he's a true Scot in real life.

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall Fraser

Brianna is the beloved daughter of Jamie and Claire who found her way to them in season 3 after time-traveling from the 1970s. While she may be known as the red-headed Brianna in the Outlander universe, in real life, Sophie Skelton is actually a blonde.

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield

While he may have seemed like a minor character when we first met him in season 2, Roger has since become a major player and a crucial part of the Fraser clan. Just like his character, Richard Rankin is a real-life Scot and a gifted singer.

David Berry as Lord John Grey

The English aristocrat Lord John Grey was initially a foe of Jamie. But their unlikely friendship has made him and David Berry a fan favorite. In 2020, he briefly co-hosted an unofficial Outlander podcast titled Outcasts with fellow castmate Tim Downie (who plays Governor Tryon).

John Bell as Young Ian

Fans have witnessed Jamie's nephew, Ian Murray, transform from a young lad to a confident man over the course of six seasons. John Bell has overcome his own battles in real life, being a gay man in the film industry and struggling to play characters that feel true to him. Last year, he landed his first queer role in the acclaimed one-man show The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me.

Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss

Crucial to Brianna's success in traveling to the States from Scotland, Lizzie has been a constant in the series since season 4. Caitlin O'Ryan was entirely unknown before Outlander but said in an interview that it has been a dream come true for her.

Paul Gorman as Keziah & Josiah Beardsley

While they may have come to Fraser's Ridge as wild, untamed indentured servants, the Beardsley twins were eventually welcomed into the clan with open arms. While he is a lot less wild in real life, Paul Gorman said in an interview that playing two people at the same time was definitely a challenge.

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie

Longtime fans won't soon forget the opportunistic uncle and fierce warrior Dougal MacKenzie. While you may have thought you'd seen the last of Graham McTavish in season 2, Collider reported that he and a few other characters from earlier seasons are reprising their roles.

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser

Another returning character is Laoghaire, Jamie's second wife whom he married when he thought he lost Claire forever to the stones. While fans haven't forgotten how terrible she was to both Claire and Jamie, Nell Hudson has a few ideas on why she does the things she does.

Steven Cree as Old Ian Murray

It's been a while since we've checked in with our favorite folks at Lallybroch, so it's only fitting that we see the return of Young Ian's father and Jamie's brother-in-law, Old Ian Murray. Steven Cree has been a series regular since season 1 and is an accomplished actor and writer in real life.

Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray

Of course, we can't see Ian Murray without an appearance from his wife -- and Jamie's sister -- Jenny Murray. Sadly, actress Laura Donnelly, who played Jenny since season 1, will not be returning to the role due to scheduling conflicts. Instead, Jenny will be played by actress Kristin Atherton.

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan

Another blast from the past is fellow time-traveler and passionate activist Geillis Duncan. Lotte Verbeek, who last appeared in season 3, is a Dutch actress and dancer who's appeared in major titles such as The Fault in Our Stars and The Blacklist.

Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock

Joining the cast as a brand-new character this season is Mercy Woodcock, a "free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America." Gloria Obianyo is an up-and-coming actress who's appeared in movies including Dune and series such as Good Omen.

Rod Hallett as Benedict Arnold

Adding to the star-studded cast is Rod Hallett, who will portray Revolutionary War hero and eventual turncoat Benedict Arnold. An accomplished actor in his own right, he has appeared in a number of major titles such as Ant-Man, The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Last Kingdom.

Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron

One of the more mysterious characters joining our crew is Rob Cameron, who has only been described as "a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna." Playing him is Chris Fulton, an actor best known for his roles in Outlaw King and The Witcher.

Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie

Perhaps the most potentially game-changing character is Buck, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, who also happens to be one of Roger's ancestors. You may recognize actor Diarmaid Murtagh from his role as Leif in Vikings.

When Does Season 7 of Outlander Come Out?

Don't worry -- we won't have another Droughtlander on our hands. Season 7 of Outlander will premiere on Friday, June 16, on Starz. New episodes will be released every Friday at midnight on the Starz app.

