11 Shows Like 'Justified: City Primeval' Every Fan Should Binge For More Heroic Lawmen

Flawed anti-heroes with badges, unlikely duos seeking justice, cowboy hats that miraculously never fall off during intense shootouts—these are just a few of the defining characteristics of today's Western crime dramas. If you're counting down the days until Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) makes his long-awaited return to the small screen in Justified: City Primeval, then you know these hallmarks well.

Whether you're looking for another modern western that features equally iconic lawmen looking to save the day, a period piece set in the actual West, or a thriller that embodies the same crime-solving thrill Raylan Givens expertly delivers, we've got options that every Justified fan will love. Nothing really compares to watching the good guys sweeping in to save the day. It's a trope that never gets old and why aspects of the Western genre will always manage to live on, even in the unlikely setting of a British crime series (as seen on our list below).

To tide you over until the Justified: City Primeval July 18 premiere, here are 11 other shows that share Justified's predilection for the Wild West. They may not have Raylan Givens, but they are equally captivating and will immediately suck you right in.

1 of 11 Karen Sisco (2003-2007) The similarities between Justified and Karen Sisco are many. And that's likely because they were both based on characters in novels by author Elmore Leonard. This adaptation stars Carla Gugino as U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco, a hard-boiled law enforcement agent struggling to prove herself to her peers as she captures dangerous criminals along Miami's Gold Coast. With the help and guidance of her father, retired U.S. Marshal Marshall Sisco (Robert Forester), she catches more than her share of bad guys. 2 of 11 The Shield (2002-2008) The Shield is a gritty police drama that follows the exploits of renegade detective Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) and his motley Strike Team as they try to take down criminals and drug lords in Los Angeles. It's an intense ride filled with violence, corruption, and enough twists and turns to keep viewers on their toes. Fans of Justified will love seeing Walton Goggins—who played the infamous enemy-turned-ally Boyd Crowder—as Shane Vendrell, a crooked cop who often crosses the line. 3 of 11 Bosch (2014-2021) This Amazon Prime Video original series centers around world-weary LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he solves complicated murder cases in the City of Angels. What it lacks in Western-style shootouts, it makes up for complex characters and a twisty narrative. Plus, Bosch's relentless pursuit of the truth is eerily similar to Givens' commitment to justice. 4 of 11 Deadwood (2004-2006) Need your Timothy Olyphant fix? Tune into the short-lived HBO classic Deadwood that stars the Justified actor as Seth Bullock, a former Montana marshal who moves to the lawless town of Deadwood in 1876 and sets about establishing justice. While he planned on opening a hardware shop, he instead becomes installed as the town's sheriff and must navigate the violence, racism, and political corruption that riddles this South Dakota town. The show is as richly detailed as it is heartbreaking—and still ranks among the best Westerns of all time. 5 of 11 Luther (2010-2019) Much of the crime-centered Westerns today involve protagonists who are fueled by morals and a drive for justice. Idris Elba's Luther is more psychologically complex as his character—DCI John Luther—is a near-genius murder investigator who becomes so embroiled in tracking down criminals that his own personal demons start to take over. While its London setting is a far cry from the wilds of Kentucky, Luther's willingness to break the law when it comes to catching a killer is something all Justified fans can appreciate. 6 of 11 Hap And Leonard (2016-2018) Like Justified, the American drama Hap And Leonard is based on a novel series (specifically, the Hap and Leonard novels by Joe R. Lansdale). And also like Justified, its storyline is a mix of intense action and perfectly timed comedic moments. It follows the adventures of two best friends (played by James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams) who get enmeshed in a criminal conspiracy after they agree to work with an old flame who believes they can uncover a sunken treasure located in the deep South. There are no cases being solved in this series, but if you love characters who operate outside the law, this is a must-watch. 7 of 11 Walker (2021-Present) If you're looking for a more current series that's still airing new episodes, check out the CW reboot of Walker that stars Jared Padalecki as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker. He's a widower and a father who is attempting to reconnect with his two children while also trying to bring criminals to justice in the Lone Star State. It has some lighthearted moments, but don't expect any Justified-style shootouts here—the show leans more toward heartfelt, emotional narratives. 8 of 11 Preacher (2016-2019) Adapted from the comic series of the same name, Preacher is an irreverent take on Western crime dramas set in the fictional town of Annville, Texas. It follows Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), a small-town preacher who has been possessed by an otherworldly being that grants him superhuman powers and fuels his mission to save souls—whether they want to be saved or not. Along the way, he teams up with his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they search for God. It's a lot more supernatural than you're used to seeing in a Western drama, but that's part of the appeal. 9 of 11 Mystery Road (2018-Present) This crime mystery series takes viewers to another kind of Wild West: the Australian outback. Aaron Pedersen stars as Jay Swan, an indigenous detective who investigates the mysterious disappearance of two young farm hands in a remote desert town. He must navigate turbulent waters between the local Aboriginal camp and the white settlers as he uncovers secrets that threaten to derail justice. 10 of 11 Longmire (2012-2017) Similar in tone and structure to Justified, Longmire is a modern Western crime drama following Wyoming Sheriff Walt Longmire's (Robert Taylor) attempts to restore justice in his county. Like Raylan Givens, Longmire is a gruff yet honorable lawman with a penchant for justice and playing by his own rules. It's a slow-burning drama with incredible characters and a backcountry setting that'll have you hooked from the first episode. 11 of 11 Damnation (2017-2018) This short-lived series stars Killian Scott as Seth Davenport, a con artist posing as a small-town preacher to foment a labor uprising against the ruling class in rural Iowa. While most Westerns tell stories of justice and morality, Damnation puts a unique spin on the genre by exploring the themes of corruption and exploitation. It offers a unique and often darker perspective on justice that Justified fans will appreciate.

How To Watch Justified: City Primeval

Of course, nothing will replace U.S. Marshal Givens and his adventures in Harlan County. The spinoff series Justified: City Primeval premieres on FX on July 18, 2023. You'll be able to stream new episodes the next day on Hulu.