Shania Twain is the best selling female artist in country music history. The Canadian singer and songwriter has a star on Canada's Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she won multiple Grammy Awards, and is the only female artist with three consecutive studio albums certified Diamond by the RIAA. The woman is a powerhouse, but doesn't mean that she hasn't experienced heartbreak.

Twain (born Eilleen Regina Edwards) met first husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, at the beginning of her career. The record producer was impressed by Twain's first album and offered to work with her. The pair hit it off immediately and married in 1993. They later welcomed son Eja in 2001. It seemed that all was well in the world. The country star released hit records The Woman In Me, Come On Over and Up! and performed at massive stadium tours around the country. But, behind the scenes, Robert "Mutt" Lange was allegedly not faithful.

As if having an affair isn't bad enough, Lange cheated with the country singer's best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The worst part? She was never even given an explanation. It was Marie-Anne's husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, who initially gave the bad news to Twain. Her first run-in with her ex-friend afterward didn't go well. Twain even sent pleading emails begging Marie-Anne to love anyone other than her ex-husband.

Read More: The 15 Best Shania Twain Songs, Ranked

But in a miraculous twist of fate, the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer and Thiébaud bonded over their mutual pain. That pain turned into love.

"I didn't want to love again-it was the last thing on my mind," she told People. "It's just amazing how life works."

The couple married on January 1, 2011, in Rincón, Puerto Rico. While they currently split time between the Bahamas and Switzerland (Thiébaud is a Swiss Nestlé executive), Twain's career is on fire. Finding a second chance at love must have triggered something in the country star that made her want to get back to music. Following her marriage, she released her first song in 6 years, "Today Is Your Day." She released an autobiography, From This Moment On, and kicked off a Las Vegas residency. In 2017, she released her most recent album, Now, which features songs about finding love after heartache.

Twain is thrilled in her second act. "My closest friends and family say they haven't seen me this free-spirited and happy in years," she says. "And it's true. It's definitely true."