Shania Twain Extends 'Let's Go!' Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain is extending her popular Las Vegas residency with 14 new dates at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The country superstar announced a new round of dates in August, September and December.

Twain first announced the residency, dubbed Let's Go, last summer on ABC's Good Morning America.

"We are having a party in Las Vegas," Twain said during the broadcast. "This [show] is about let your hair down, shake it out, party together, celebrate."

One dollar from each $80 ticket will go toward Shania Kids Can, a nonprofit for children "in time of crises and economic hardship."

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. PST.

It's Twain's second Vegas show, following the Still the One residency, hosted from 2012 to 2014 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Twain performed a medley of her hits, along with covers of Drake, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots, at the 2019 American Music Awards

The residency continues a comeback that's already featured the singer's fifth studio album, Now (2017), and a 2018 world tour. This flurry of activity comes after a 2003 bout with Lyme Disease temporarily cost Twain her voice and made any sort of sustained touring questionable.

Shania Twain Let's Go! Residency (All Dates At The Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, Nev.)

March 13

March 14

March 18

March 20

March 21

March 25

March 27

March 28

May 20

May 22

May 23

May 27

May 29

May 30

June 3

June 5

June 6

New Dates:

August 21

August 22

August 26

August 28

August 29

September 2

September 5

September 6

December 2

December 4

December 5

December 9

December 11

December 12

This article was originally published in June of 2019. It has been updated to include Twain's newest Las Vegas residency dates.

