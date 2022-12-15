Shania Twain's Son Eja Lange is Following in Her Musical Footsteps

Shania Twain is one of the biggest country-pop crossover artists to grace country music. Since her self-titled, debut album was released in 1993, Twain has continued to make her mark on the culture of country music and the music industry as a whole. With songs like "Feel Like A Woman," "Come On Over," "Honey, I'm Home," "From This Moment On," "You're Still The One," and more, there's no denying she's one of the greats.

Not only has Twain inspired countless women who have followed in her footsteps in Nashville over the years, but she's proven to be quite the fashion icon. One of the best parts about Twain is she's always open with fans and willing to give a glimpse of her personal life. Throughout her rise to fame, fans were there for the country star after her first marriage ended, but have also been supportive as she moved on to find new love. Additionally, it was very exciting for Twain's longtime followers to see that her son, Eja, was just as interested in music as his mother.

Meet Eja Lange

Twain, originally from Ontario, Canada, is currently married to Frédéric Thiébaud, and she has one son, Eja Lange, from her first marriage with Robert John "Mutt" Lange. The country singer is, of course, a worldwide country star who dominated country and pop throughout the late '90s and early 2000s, and her ex-husband is a big-time music producer who has produced the likes of AC/DC, Def Leppard, Maroon 5, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and more. With genes like that, it's only natural that their son Eja would take after them in the music business, and it seems as if that's precisely what the 21-year-old is doing.

"He's been making music for a few years now," Twain told Sounds Like Nashville in 2017. "He's very devoted and a real hard worker. He's got a crazy passion for making music, and it's really fun to watch."

Eja likes to stay behind the scenes

Just like his parents, Twain says Eja doesn't pin himself down to one genre. He does tend to work with EDM music, but the young songwriter/producer also enjoys creating music in many different spaces.

"He definitely listens to EDM, so that's where he is as a fan, but he listens to all kinds of music," Twain says. "He likes a wide variety of stuff. Hans Zimmer is one of his biggest heroes. There's a real broad spectrum in his life musically, so he makes all kinds of stuff and he orchestrates a lot of things. He loves to arrange music and write music. He's just on his own journey."

While Eja's career in the music industry is just beginning, his superstar mother says it's looking like her son will want to stay behind the scenes, which is completely fine with her.

"He's not taking interest in being a performer, so I'm relieved about that if I was being really honest," she says. "I think he'll enjoy music more just being the creator of the music. It's just really taxing being a performer, being the person out in front, unless that's what he really wants. He just has a quiet confidence about him. He doesn't have that extrovert--you know everybody look at me--type of personality. I think it will suit him well to be the creator."

Twain, who often resides in Corseaux, Switzerland, has released five albums that have earned her a total of five Grammy Awards and her sixth, Queen of Me, is set to drop in 2023. She and her first husband separated in 2008 after it was revealed that he'd had an affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud. Twain's current husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, is the ex-husband of Marie-Anne making for a very interesting love story for everyone involved.

