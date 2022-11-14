Country Band Shane Smith & The Saints Featured in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere

Country band Shane Smith and the Saints is one of many musical acts that have seen a boost in streams since being featured on the Paramount series Yellowstone. The band has even been name-checked on the show -- by series creator Taylor Sheridan no less. Sheridan's character Travis Wheatly, plays, in his words, "Shane Smith and the f*ckin' Saints" while he drives Jimmy (Jefferson White) to his new life in Texas. Following it being featured on the show in season four, the band's "All I See is You," from their 2015 album Geronimo, skyrocketed the band's Spotify monthly listens and hit the iTunes top 10 across all genres.

But it wouldn't be the last time Shane Smith and the Saints were featured on the series. What could be better than having your song featured prominently in an impactful scene and having an episode named after the track? Well, there is one thing better. In the season five premiere, the band secured the ultimate gig: playing John Dutton's governor's ball.

Fans of Texas country are surely already familiar with the band and their songs, such as "Dance the Night Away," "What a Shame," "Fire in the Ocean" and more. But if you've found yourself asking "who is the band playing on Yellowstone?" read on to learn more about the Dutton-approved country band.

Who Are Shane Smith & the Saints?

Shane Smith & the Saints are an Austin, Texas-based country band made up of Shane Smith, Bennett Brown, Dustin Schaefer, Chase Satterwhite and Zach Stover. The band after Smith connected with future bandmates after moving to Austin from Terrell, Texas.

Advertisement

As the band's primary songwriter, Smith draws on personal experiences to write honest, heartfelt lyrics, like fellow Texas lyricists Hayes Carll, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham.

"I don't like just throwing stuff out there. If I'm going to be singing about something every night, I try to make it personal, make it something I can really relate to," Smith said in a press statement. "I like to sing with conviction, an honest conviction."

To date, the band has released three studio albums 2013's Coast, 2015's Geronimo and 2019's Hail Mary. In 2021, they released the live album Live From the Desert.

Shane Smith and the Saints on Yellowstone

Shane Smith and the Saints is seen performing at John Dutton's governor's ball in the premiere episode of Yellowstone season five.

Advertisement

Prior to their performance on the show, the band's song "All I See is You" was featured in episode three and episode four of Yellowstone season four.

Smith has praised the show's soundtrack, created by music supervisor Andrea Von Foerster, and series creator Sheridan for lifting up independent musicians.

"Taylor Sheridan is doing so much for independent musicians that, in many cases, would have a really difficult time achieving those type of TV placements without a label behind them," Smith told Wide Open Country in 2021. "Over the last 10 years, we've worked really, really hard to get where we are and have never been featured on any show or film before. Every fan we've made up to this point has primarily been through shows and touring, which requires tons of time away from home and sacrifice. This placement has given us such a massive boost, without all of that effort and it just means a LOT."

Shane Smith and the Saints Tour Dates

If you, like the Yellowstone bunkhouse boys, want to two-step to Shane Smith and the Saints' live music, you'll soon have your chance. The band, who recently toured with another Yellowstone fan-favorite, Whiskey Myers, has several upcoming tour dates. Just days after their Yellowstone appearance, the band will play Cosmic Rodeo at the Luckenbach Dance Hall with Tanner Usrey, Midnight River Choir and Kathryn Legendre. See a full list of their upcoming appearances below.

Advertisement

Nov. 19 -- Choctaw Grand Theater -- Durant, Okla.

Dec. 1 -- Ogden Theatre -- Denver, Colo. (Sold Out)

Dec. 2 -- Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas -- Las Vegas, Nev.

Dec. 8 -- ACL Live at Moody Theater -- Austin, Texas

Advertisement

Dec. 9 -- Texas Live! -- Arlington, Texas

Dec. 10 -- The Rustic -- San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 11 -- The Rustic -- Houston, Texas

Jan. 7 - Jan. 12, 2023 -- MusicFest -- Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Advertisement

Jan. 24 - Jan. 28, 2023 -- Mile 0 Fest -- Key West, Fla.

June 8, 2023 -- Elevation 27 -- Virginia Beach, Va. (With Myron Elkins)

June 9, 2023 -- Brooklyn Made -- New York, NY (With Myron Elkins)

July 26, 2023 - July 30, 2023 -- Floydfest -- Floyd, Va.

Advertisement

Check out our playlist of Yellowstone music below.

Advertisement

Related Videos