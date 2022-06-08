Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lucy Lu. The news was announced by the country singer himself on Tuesday during his performance at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

In the TikTok video obtained by Music Mayhem Magazine, Hunt can be seen on the Ryman Auditorium stage, saying, "I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu." The singer went on to talk about how fatherhood quickly changed him despite the short amount of time.

"I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town," he stated. "It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years."

It is still unclear exactly when the baby girl was born, and unfortunately, Hunts representatives have yet to comment on the happy news. The announcement of the baby girl comes weeks after a judge had signed off on Fowler's request to call off her divorce from the country music singer. The new mom had filed for divorce back in February, but then withdrew her initial complaints hours later and then was quickly refiled the same day in a different County. The judge had approved the request back in April.

According to several documents obtained by PEOPLE, in the divorce filing, Fowler stated that Hunt was guilty of adultery and "inappropriate marital conduct," saying that she believes "all hopes of reconciliations are exhausted."

The couple quietly married back in April 2017 after years of dating on and off. Fowler was the inspiration behind the country singers' album, Montevallo, which he named after Fowler's hometown. The news of the pregnancy was revealed in Fowler's divorce documents, citing that she was due to give birth to her baby girl in May.

Hunt also confirmed the news in March while being a co-host on Country Countdown USA. "I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way," the "Body Like a Back Road" the singer stated. "I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

