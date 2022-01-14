Sam Hunt Announces 2022 Live Shows

Sam Hunt is ready to start the new year with live music. The country star went on social media to share his return to the stage, announcing 15 live shows. Starting on Feb. 10, Hunt is expected to travel to Arizona, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and more. The singer did note that more dates were expected to be announced later on.

Country singers Russell Dickerson, Roman Alexander and Mackenzie Porter will join Hunt for select dates.

Hunt began his career as a songwriter for big country names such as Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire and Billy Currington. He released his debut album, Montevallo, in 2014, and earned two Grammy Award nominations for Best Country Album and Best New Album. Some of his biggest hits included "Leave The Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Make You Miss Me," and "Break Up In A Small Town."

In 2020 he went on to release his second album, Southside, which features his biggest selling single to date, "Body Like a Back Road." The song earned him two Grammy nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. Last year, he released his most recent single, "23," which is expected to be part of his upcoming third album.

Pre-sale concert tickets for the newly announced shows are expected to go on sale on Jan. 18 at 10 am. Through Instagram, the singer posted the dates telling his fans, "Can't wait to hit the road this year, more shows to be announced."

Sam Hunt Live 2022 Shows