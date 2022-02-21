Sam Hunt's Wife Pregnant, Files For Divorce

Country singer Sam Hunt's wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has filed for divorce. In the filing documents obtained by TMZ, Fowler revealed that she is pregnant with the couple's first child.

Fowler, who filed for divorce on Feb. 18, cited "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery" as the reasons for divorce.

According to TMZ, Fowler is seeking primary custody of their child.

The couple married in 2017. They met when the "Body Like a Backroad" singer was a quarterback for the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

Hunt's debut 2014 album Montevallo is named after Fowler's hometown. His song "Drinkin' Too Much," featured on his 2020 album Southside, references their relationship.

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo/And I'm sorry people know your name now/ And strangers hit you up on social media/ I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio," Hunt sings. "And drive out to the place where we used to get peaches down in Pelham/ I know you want your privacy/ And you've got nothing to say to me/ But I wish you'd let me pay of your student loans with these songs you gave to me."

In 2019, Hunt was arrested on DUI and open container charges in Nashville. He pleaded guilty in 2021. According to The Tennessean, Hunt was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with all time suspended exccept for 48 hours. Hunt agreed to serve time at DUI Education Centers and complete an alcohol safety course. He also lost his license for one year.

Hunt apologized for his actions on social media.

"It was a poor and selfish decision," he wrote. "And I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won't happen again."