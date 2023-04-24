Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 2

Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their second child. The 38-year-old country singer shared the news with the audience at his Las Vegas concert, according to Entertainment Tonight. The publication cited an eyewitness report from the concert.

Hunt and his wife are the parents of 10-month-old daughter Lucy Lu. Entertainment Tonight reports that both Hannah and Lucy joined Hunt in Vegas for his concert at Resorts World Theater.

Hunt announced the arrival of daughter Lucy last year during the Star's For Second Harvest charity concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The news came just weeks after Fowler called off their divorce.

Fowler initially filed for divorce in February of 2022, citing "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for divorce. However, in May of 2022, Fowler filed to call off their divorce proceedings.

"I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks and I just want to say up here on The Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of Country music for the last ten years," Hunt said in 2022 (quote via Entertainment Tonight).

The couple married in 2017. They met when the "Body Like a Backroad" singer was a quarterback for the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

Hunt's debut 2014 album Montevallo is named after Fowler's hometown. His song "Drinkin' Too Much," featured on his 2020 album Southside, references their relationship.

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo/And I'm sorry people know your name now/ And strangers hit you up on social media/ I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio," Hunt sings. "And drive out to the place where we used to get peaches down in Pelham/ I know you want your privacy/ And you've got nothing to say to me/ But I wish you'd let me pay of your student loans with these songs you gave to me."

Last year, Hunt opened up to Audacy's Katie & Company about how fatherhood has changed his life.

"Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave I realize how much she is growing," Hunt said of daughter Lucy in 2022. "And I'm missing a little bit of it, but when I'm home I make sure not to miss any of it. So I've been really enjoying being around her and her mom, and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad."