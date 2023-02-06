Luke Combs' Infant Son Has Already Joined Him on the Road

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, shared a parents' night out the Grammy awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), but they were undoubtedly missing their 7-month-old son, Tex, while at the show. Combs and Nicole chatted with ET host Kevin Frazier on the Grammys' red carpet about their lives as parents so far, revealing that Tex has already joined his dad on tour. The parents say it will be awhile before he joins the tour again, though.

"He's been out once, and probably, once he's a little older, he probably will," Combs said. "It was hard the first time just because routine is so important for him right now."

"Once he's a littler older," Nicole added.

Combs said he and Nicole FaceTimed with Tex before hitting the red carpet and that he was "recognizing" his parents. Nicole also shared that being a mom to Tex is "the best."

"He's growing up way too fast, though," she said. "I wish I could slow it down a little bit."

The singer and his wife welcomed Tex, who is their first child together, on June 19, 2022.

Combs and Nicole also reflected on how far the singer has come since in early days touring "in a van." Combs specifically shared that he didn't think he'd ever be standing on the red carpet for the Grammys. He said he would have imagined himself more likely to attend the NASCAR race that was in town the same weekend.

"If you'd ask me 10 years ago if I'd be in L.A. for the Grammys or a NASCAR race, I would have said NASCAR race," he said.

Combs went into the awards show as a three-time nominee for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Miranda Lambert, Best Country Song for "Doin' This" and Best Country Album for Growin' Up. He also performed his song "Going, Going, Gone."

