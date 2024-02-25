'Rust': A Cast and Character Guide for the Controversial Alec Baldwin-Led Indie Western

"Rust" is an upcoming Western movie about Harland Rust (Alec Baldwin), an aging Wild West gunslinger who comes out of retirement to rescue his 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Patrick Scott McDermott). Lucas had accidentally killed a rancher and is now wanted for murder. If caught, the boy will be hanged.
In a morbid coincidence, the film about an accidental killing led to an accidental killing in real life. The film, which Baldwin also produced and co-wrote with director Joel Souza ("Crown Vic"), has been overshadowed by the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
"Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said in a television interview with ABC News. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."
According to The New York Times, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office revealed in an affidavit that an assistant director picked up one of three prop guns arranged by the armorer. He handed it to Baldwin, declaring, "Cold gun!" — a term in the film industry signaling a firearm without live ammunition. The affidavit noted that the assistant director was unaware of live rounds in the gun.
Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were dropped on April 20, 2023. Filming resumed that same day and wrapped on May 22, 2023. New charges were brought against Baldwin in January 2024.
The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was charged with loading a live round into the gun. Her trial recently got underway. Prosecutors aim to paint Gutierrez-Reed as a drug abuser whose carelessness led to the tragedy. But The Hollywood Reporter notes that "penny-pinching producers" may also be to blame — producers who cut corners on safety and are now using Gutierrez-Reed as a scapegoat.
The release date for "Rust" has yet to be announced. In January, first-look photos of the film were released, showcasing the breathtaking work of the late Hutchins. As her family continues to seek justice behind the scenes, we would be doing her a disservice not to celebrate what's shaping up to be a fantastic piece of art. In the spirit of commemorating her work, let's take a look at the cast of "Rust."
Alec Baldwin as Harland Rust
Alec Baldwin has a lengthy and award-laden career that spans both stage and screen, and he is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood. He has won three Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards, and has been nominated for an Academy Award and a Tony Award. He's appeared in films such as "Beetlejuice" (1988), "The Departed" (2006) and the "Mission Impossible" franchise. On the small screen, he saw a career resurgence for playing Jack Donaghy on the NBC sitcom "30 Rock" opposite Tina Fey. He also portrayed a caricature of Donald Trump on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" throughout the late 2010s. He's stayed in the headlines for his off-screen controversies as well, including his physical altercations with paparazzi and his removal from a flight for refusing to turn off his electronic device during takeoff. However, none has been nearly as devastating as his accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins, for which he faces new charges as of January 2024.
"Rust" has been a passion project for Baldwin, which he stars in and produces. He plays the titular Harland Rust, a legendary but aging figure in the Wild West who emerges from hiding to rescue his 13-year-old grandson, Lucas, after Lucas accidentally kills a rancher.
Patrick Scott McDermott as Lucas Hollister
Patrick Scott McDermott is an actor, dancer and singer. At only 14 years old, his credits include "Saturday Night Live" with the sketch group Please Don't Destroy, the Broadway production "Flying Over Sunset," and the medical drama "Chicago Med."
In "Rust," he plays Lucas Hollister, the grandson of Harland Rust. Lucas goes on the lam with his grandfather after accidentally killing a rancher. Brady Noon ("Good Boys") was originally cast to play Lucas but left when production resumed after the hiatus.
Travis Fimmel as Fenton 'Preacher' Lang
Travis Fimmel is an Australian actor and former model. He played Ragnar Lothbrok in the History Channel series "Vikings" from 2013 to 2017; Anduin Lothar in the live-action adaptation of the popular video game series "Warcraft" (2016); and Marcus in the HBO science fiction epic "Raised by Wolves."
In "Rust," Fimmel plays Fenton "Preacher" Lang, a ruthless bounty hunter who tracks Harland Rust and his grandson for the alleged murder of a rancher.
Frances Fisher as Lucas' grand-aunt
Frances Fisher has had a long and illustrious career in show business that began with her role as Detective Deborah Saxon in the CBS daytime soap opera "The Edge of Night" (1956-1975). She's appeared in films including "Titanic" (1997), "The Kingdom" (2007) and the Matthew McConaughey-led "The Lincoln Lawyer" (2011).
Details about her character in "Rust" have yet to be released. All we know is that she plays the grand-aunt of Lucas. She spoke out in defense of Baldwin after the tragic shooting. "The grandstanding prosecutor doesn't even go after the true culprit: Who put a live round in the gun??? There is NO investigation about that. THAT is the question," she posted on X (formerly Twitter) in January 2023.
Jake Busey as Drum Parker
Jake Busy is the son of actor Gary Busey. He is known for roles such as serial killer Johnny Bartlett in "The Frighteners" (1996), Ace Levy in "Starship Troopers" (1997) and Sean H. Keyes in the "Predator" franchise. He's also appeared on TV shows such as Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Mr. Robot" and Season 3 of "Stranger Things," where he played an amoral journalist with a twisted sense of humor.
Busey plays Drum Parker in "Rust," though details about his character have yet to be released.
Josh Hopkins as Wood Helm
Josh Hopkins is best known for his roles as Raymond Millbury on "Ally McBeal" (2001-2002), Grayson Ellis on Courtney Cox's "Cougar Town" (2009-2015) and Liam O'Connor on "Quantico" (2015-2016).
In "Rust," Hopkins plays Wood Helm, a U.S. marshal hunting Harland Rust, who is also his old rival. In the wake of the tragic shooting, Hopkins posted a memorial to Hutchins and emphasized the need to avoid speculation.
"As you might imagine, the entire cast and crew are in a state of absolute surreal grief and shock and I want to thank everyone who has reached out with such beautiful support and love," he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Hutchins.
"Secondly, there is already so much hurtful, blind speculation and misinformation circulating. Let's please wait for the results of the investigation so we can avoid repeating a tragedy like this ever again." He added: "Halyna was so generous with her kindness, she was an absolutely lovely person and a fierce artist. Her greatest joy was filmmaking. Please keep her husband, Matthew and their son in your thoughts."
