'Rust': A Cast and Character Guide for the Controversial Alec Baldwin-Led Indie Western

"Rust" is an upcoming Western movie about Harland Rust (Alec Baldwin), an aging Wild West gunslinger who comes out of retirement to rescue his 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Patrick Scott McDermott). Lucas had accidentally killed a rancher and is now wanted for murder. If caught, the boy will be hanged.

In a morbid coincidence, the film about an accidental killing led to an accidental killing in real life. The film, which Baldwin also produced and co-wrote with director Joel Souza ("Crown Vic"), has been overshadowed by the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said in a television interview with ABC News. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

According to The New York Times, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office revealed in an affidavit that an assistant director picked up one of three prop guns arranged by the armorer. He handed it to Baldwin, declaring, "Cold gun!" — a term in the film industry signaling a firearm without live ammunition. The affidavit noted that the assistant director was unaware of live rounds in the gun.

Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were dropped on April 20, 2023. Filming resumed that same day and wrapped on May 22, 2023. New charges were brought against Baldwin in January 2024.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was charged with loading a live round into the gun. Her trial recently got underway. Prosecutors aim to paint Gutierrez-Reed as a drug abuser whose carelessness led to the tragedy. But The Hollywood Reporter notes that "penny-pinching producers" may also be to blame — producers who cut corners on safety and are now using Gutierrez-Reed as a scapegoat.

The release date for "Rust" has yet to be announced. In January, first-look photos of the film were released, showcasing the breathtaking work of the late Hutchins. As her family continues to seek justice behind the scenes, we would be doing her a disservice not to celebrate what's shaping up to be a fantastic piece of art. In the spirit of commemorating her work, let's take a look at the cast of "Rust."