First Look Photos Released for Alec Baldwin's Controversial Western 'Rust'

The upcoming western film "Rust," directed by Joel Souza and featuring the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' work, has revealed its first images. These photos arrive three years following Hutchins' tragic demise on the set in New Mexico back in October 2021. Among the newly released photos are those taken by Bianca Cline, who stepped in to replace Hutchins when the film's production moved to Montana in the previous spring.

The initial two images showcase Hutchins' artistic vision:

The rest are from Cline:

"Rust" is set in the 1880s in Kansas and tells the story of a young boy, aged 13, who is left to care for himself and his younger sibling after their parents pass away. The plot thickens when he, along with his distant grandfather (played by Alec Baldwin), becomes a fugitive after being wrongfully accused of accidentally killing a local rancher. The cast also includes Travis Fimmel, Jensen Ackles, and Devon Werkheiser.

Matthew Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins' husband, serves as an executive producer on "Rust." This role was part of a settlement agreement reached between him, his late wife's family, Baldwin, and other producers in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stemmed from an incident where Baldwin's prop gun accidentally fired on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set, resulting in Halyna Hutchins' death and injuring director Souza. Baldwin has consistently stated that he did not fire the prop gun.

The shooting incident has led to several lawsuits filed by more than six individuals, including members of the production crew, against Baldwin and the production team. These lawsuits cite negligence on the set and have ignited discussions regarding the usage of weapons in Hollywood productions. Both Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faced involuntary manslaughter charges. While charges against Baldwin were dropped last year, he might still be subject to criminal charges as a grand jury is being convened.

As of now, "Rust" does not have a confirmed release date.