Ruby Leigh Floors Reba McEntire With Cover of Her Song: 'She Does It Better Than Me'

"The Voice" Top 12 contestants took to the stage for their first live performances on Monday night (Dec. 4), and country fan favorite Ruby Leigh impressed yet again — this time, with a Reba McEntire cover.

Leigh chose to pull from McEntire's 1990 album Rumor Has It with a rendition of "You Lie." The performance marked a return to Leigh's classic country, yodel-inspired style that she first debuted in her blind audition. Of course, the idea to sing a McEntire song in front of McEntire (who also happens to be Leigh's coach) was a bold choice. Nonetheless, Leigh felt confident going into rehearsals with McEntire and mentor Chance the Rapper.

During rehearsals, McEntire joked about the prospect of Leigh singing the song better than her. After hearing a run through, McEntire confirmed that as the case.

"Yes, she does it better than me and I'm so proud of her," McEntire said in an interview with "The Voice" producers.

After taking a few pointers from McEntire and mentor Chance the Rapper, Leigh took the stage for the real thing Monday night. She performed a unique version of the song, switching between her chest voice and falsetto for the majority of the tune. She also showcased her vocal power during a few moments of the performance, proving that there's no one else like her in the competition.

The coaches reacted favorably to the performance. Niall Horan said, "There hasn't been a time that you've performed that I haven't gotten goosebumps." He then commented the the "cute" relationship Leigh has with coach Reba. He also called her talent "insane."

McEntire warned "The Voice" audience that she might have a few tears on the night, and she got emotional as she spoke to Leigh, calling the performance "absolutely spectacular."

"The Voice" fans submitted their votes for their favorite artists after Monday night's show. Three artists will be eliminated and the Top 9 will be revealed Tuesday night on NBC.