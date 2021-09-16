Rooted in Country: Ginger Minj on Dolly Parton's 'Coat of Many Colors'

As a competitor on RuPaul's Drag Race, Ginger Minj won over fans with her impeccable (and hilarious) Snatch Game impressions, glamourous fashion and showstopping lip sync battles. Now, the singer-songwriter, actor and comedian is showcasing her lifelong love of country music on her forthcoming album Double Wide Diva (out Sept. 17).

The Florida native says country legend Dolly Parton's lyrics about pride and self-love helped inspire her empowering song "Walk Tall."

"'Coat of Many Colors' by Dolly Parton is a song that has been a huge inspiration for me as a songwriter," she tells Wide Open Country. "I definitely drew inspiration from the song when we were writing 'Walk Tall.' I have always loved and admired Dolly -- she's one of the many reasons I dreamed of being a country music artist. 'Coat of Many Colors' is an example of the power in country music storytelling, and it has a great reminder to keep your head held high and treat others with kindness."

Ginger Minj competed on season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race and returned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 2 and season 6, which featured a surprise appearance from Tanya Tucker.

Minj also appeared in the 2018 Netflix film Dumplin, starring Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston (and featuring original music by Parton), and RuPaul's fictional series AJ and the Queen.

Double Wide Diva, featuring seven original songs and a cover of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places," is available to pre-save here.

