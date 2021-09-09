Tanya Tucker Appears on 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' Shares RuPaul Collaboration 'This is Our Country'

Country legend Tanya Tucker appeared on the season 6 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars to give advice to the top four finalists and collaborate on new song "This is Our Country" with RuPaul and queens Kylie Sonique Love, Eureka, Ginger Minj and Ra'Jah O'Hara.

Tucker surprised the finalists with a video call and likened her recent Grammy win to their journey on the competition.

"I'm the perfect example of not giving up," Tucker says. "Always following, chasing and running that dream down until you have it."

Tucker also weighed in on the incorporation of pop and hip-hop into the country music genre.

"I love it. I think it's wonderful to step out there and do something new," the "Delta Dawn" singer said. "Music's music. And if you don't like it, turn it off and listen to some other kind of music."

Read More: Tanya Tucker on Johnny Cash, Earning Her Flowers and New Album 'Live From the Troubadour' [Interview]

Listen to Tucker's collaboration with RuPaul and the Drag Race cast below.

Tucker is currently recovering from hip surgery, which resulted in the cancellation of several tour dates.

"I'm sorry to say but I haven't been given the green light to travel and perform just yet," Tucker wrote on social media in August. "My Dr. wants me to continue with more PT in order to fully recover."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is streaming now on Paramount +.

