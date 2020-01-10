Ronnie Dunn, a member of Country Music Hall of Fame duo Brooks & Dunn alongside Kix Brooks, pays tribute to country music greats and his favorite rock songs on covers album Re-Dunn.

Some of Dunn's selections continue his tradition of masterfully interpreting the works of seminal songwriters, from Hank Williams ("I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You)") to Rodney Crowell ("Ashes By Now"). He also honors country songs made famous by Buck Owens ("Together Again," as a blues rock barn-burner), Lefty Frizzell ("That's the Way Love Goes"), Gary Stewart ("Drinkin' Thing") and Johnny Rodriguez ("Ridin' My Thumb to Mexico").

Other covers remind us that Dunn grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma on the same classic rock and oldies standards that blow away what's left of mainstream rock music. Standout examples include honky-tonk interpretations of the Pure Prairie League's "Amie" and Bob Seger's "Against the Wind" as well as a true to the original nods to Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl" and soul standard "If You Don't Know Me By Now."

Ten of the 24 tracks were released in advance: "Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)," "Amarillo By Morning," "That's How I Got to Memphis," "How Long," "That's the Way Love Goes," "Showdown," "The Cowboy Rides Away," "I Won't Back Down," "Wonderful Tonight" and "Peaceful Easy Feeling." Roll-outs involving that many songs seems standard now, and in this case, it previewed the variety of artists covered (from Tom T. Hall, George Strait and The Eagles to The Hollies, Tom Petty and Eric Clapton).

Dunn's infinite country and rock playlist caps off a nine-month stretch during which Brooks & Dunn teamed with young Nashville on the album Re-Boot and played a series of Las Vegas dates with fellow Hall of Famer Reba McEntire.