Get Cozy With This $24 Rip Wheeler Blanket on Cold Winter Nights

Don't get too close to Rip Wheeler, you don't want to experience the wrath of Beth Dutton. Instead, cozy up with this Rip Wheeler blanket from Amazon. The trending TV series has many of us enamored of the tough TV character.

The throw blanket is a great gift idea for the Yellowstone fan who can't get enough of Rip. Forget a duvet cover, all I want for Christmas is this blanket.

The show stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Network TV show is a hit, and it's not surprising when you have a cast as talented as this one.

The Paramount Network has licensed Yellowstone TV show merch for everyone, but we love all of the goodies sellers have on Amazon and Redbubble. Sellers typically ship in just a few business days, and it always feels good to support a small business owner!

The new Yellowstone season will have many of us curled up on the couch minutes before new episodes air. The plot is good, but I mean, when some of us say we watch for the plot, we mean it's because of Rip Wheeler. (Sorry, Beth.)

All wanna-be ranch hands need this high-quality blanket. It's machine washable and makes for unique home decor in your cozy home. You can choose from three dimensions. However, they do get pricier as you size up, so be cautious of that.

The smallest blanket is $23.99, though, making this a budget-friendly gift. Not only is it washable and affordable, but it's so soft! It's made of ultra-soft micro flannel, and best of all, it's anti-wrinkle, anti-allergic, and doesn't shed. No one likes piling on their blankets.

For more Yellowstone Dutton Ranch gear, check out Amazon for Yellowstone T-shirts and hoodies.

