Having a restaurant open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day is like having a culinary superhero ready to rescue you from kitchen chaos and dish duty during the holiday hustle. It's your ticket to a stress-free celebration. Because, let's face it, cleaning up pots and pans is a New Year's tradition we'd rather not have.
On the eve of the big countdown, open restaurants become the stage for unforgettable gatherings. Picture this: friends clinking glasses, couples savoring a romantic dinner, and families sharing laughter over a festive feast. It's the ultimate way to bid farewell to the old year with a flavorful finale. Or get takeout and curl up on the couch with a New Year's movie.
Now, fast forward to New Year's Day - the day when waking up early for cooking feels like a plot twist gone wrong. An open restaurant is your delicious lifeline, promising a delightful brunch or a laid-back dinner. Why bother with a messy kitchen when you can dive into a tasty escape?
So, having your favorite spot open on these days isn't just about food; it's about making memories, toasting to new beginnings, and starting the year on a flavor-packed note. Restaurants become the festive playgrounds where joy meets convenience, turning the holiday into a celebration worth savoring.
Scroll through for a list of restaurants that will remain open on New Year's.
- Applebee's: Selected Applebee's locations plan to be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though hours may be reduced. Confirm with your local Applebee's for a cozy dining experience.
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse will open during regular hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Indulge in their diverse menu offerings for a delightful dining experience.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Buffalo Wild Wings suggests that store hours may vary on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Confirm with your local spot for an enjoyable sports bar experience.
- California Pizza Kitchen: California Pizza Kitchen will be open during normal hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Relish their creative pizza creations and more as you transition into 2024.
- Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A will open until 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will be closed on New Year's Day. As the holiday coincides with Chick-fil-A's usual Sunday closure, plan accordingly for your cravings.
- Chili's: Chili's intends to maintain regular operating hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Savor your favorite dishes at Chili's for a tasty transition into the new year.
- Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel plans to maintain regular hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Enjoy homestyle comfort food for a warm start to 2024.
- Domino's: Domino's allows franchisees to determine store hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Contact your local Domino's for specific details on their pizza delivery.
- Dunkin': Dunkin' is set to be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, providing coffee and treats. Store hours will vary, so for precise information, reach out to your local Dunkin'.
- Golden Corral: All Golden Corral locations aim to be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Indulge in their buffet offerings for a diverse dining experience.
- Hooters: Hooters will be open from 11 a.m. to the end of the last College Football Playoff semifinal game on New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, they'll maintain regular operating hours.
- IHOP: IHOP plans to be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but the specific hours will vary based on location. Connect with your local IHOP for a pancake-filled start to the new year.
- In-N-Out: In-N-Out locations will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve and from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. Enjoy their classic burgers and fries for a flavorful transition into the new year.
- Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme promises normal operating hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Enjoy their sweet treats as you transition into 2024.
- Little Caesar's: Most Little Caesar's locations plan to be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though specific store hours may vary. Check with your local spot for hot and ready pizza.
- Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que: Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day. Savor their barbecue offerings for a flavorful celebration.
- Maggiano's: Maggiano's plans to have normal operating hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Enjoy their Italian-American cuisine for a festive start to the year.
- McDonald's: Most McDonald's locations in the U.S. plan to remain open on New Year's Day, though operational hours will differ by location. Check with your local McDonald's for specific details.
- Olive Garden: Olive Garden assures customers of normal operating hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Delight in their Italian-inspired cuisine as you welcome 2024.
- Outback: Outback restaurants anticipate being open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, although hours may vary. Check with your local Outback for a flavorful start to the year.
- Pete's Coffee: Pete's Coffee will operate during normal hours on New Year's Eve, closing at 4 p.m. On New Year's Day, doors open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Call your local Pete's Coffee for more details on your caffeine fix.
- Pizza Hut: Pizza Hut anticipates regular store hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Enjoy their pizza offerings for a convenient and delicious start to 2024.
- Red Lobster: Red Lobster assures customers of normal operating hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Dive into a seafood feast as you usher in the new year.
- Red Robin: Red Robin expects to have regular operating hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Enjoy their gourmet burgers and other favorites for a satisfying start to 2024.
- Starbucks: Starbucks will be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, offering its diverse menu. However, hours will vary by location, so it's recommended to check with your local store for specific details.
- Taco Bell: Taco Bell welcomes customers on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but hours may vary. Confirm operational hours with your local Taco Bell for a satisfying start to 2024.
- Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse plans to operate under normal hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Enjoy their signature steaks and more as you step into 2024.
- Wendy's: Wendy's anticipates being open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though hours may differ. Check with your local Wendy's for the most accurate information on your favorite menu items.
- White Castle: All White Castle locations plan to have normal hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Satisfy your cravings with their sliders and more.
- Zaxby's: Zaxby's notes that most locations are closed on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with some exceptions open on varying hours. Confirm with your local Zaxby's for specific details.
