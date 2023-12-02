The 30 Best New Year's Eve Movies to Ring in 2024 + Where to Watch Them

New Year's Eve is a time for fresh starts and self-reflection — and the best films that incorporate the holiday use it as a backdrop for characters to reexamine their choices or begin life anew.
The new year is a clean slate. The universe picks up its eraser and swipes it across the chalkboard scrawled with the failures of Past You. The missed opportunities. The time wasted. The names of exes. All of these missteps are scrubbed away; and though they may linger faintly, fresh chalk can now begin to leave its mark. The Daniel Day-Lewis-led "The Phantom Thread" uses the holiday to symbolize renewal and change. In "About a Boy," Hugh Grant stars as a man who is forced to grow and mature after meeting a young boy on New Year's.
The holiday forces us to take inventory of our lives. And doing so can be painful if you realize you lack the things you desire most. Finding a kiss as the clock creeps closer to midnight — an ever-stressful event for single people — is explored in "The Sex and the City Movie," where our protagonists rush to find someone with whom they can share that moment, lest they feel a loneliness amplified by the holiday and the surrounding revelers whose lips are spoken for.
Witnessing these moments in film can be a cathartic experience. So, as 2023 comes to a close, here are 30 films to watch as we ring in the new year.
'The Gold Rush' (1925)
Who's in it: Charlie Chaplin, Mack Swain, Tom Murray
Where to watch: YouTube, Tubi, Prime Video, Plex
Charlie Chaplin plays a prospector who navigates the challenges of the Alaskan wilderness during the Klondike Gold Rush. The film reaches a poignant moment on New Year's Eve when, amid solitude, he celebrates with fellow wanderers, emphasizing the theme of hope and companionship amid harsh conditions.
'The Godfather Part II' (1974)
Who's in it: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall
Where to watch: Prime Video
Michael Corleone's journey through the complexities of organized crime includes a pivotal New Year's Eve in Cuba. The celebration becomes a backdrop for political intrigue, mirroring the Corleone family's shifting power dynamics and foreshadowing the challenges that lie ahead.
'Are We There Yet?' (2005)
Who's in it: Ice Cube, Nia Long, Aleisha Allen
Where to watch: Max
Ice Cube stars as Nick, who embarks on a road trip to impress a woman. New Year's Eve brings unexpected twists, testing patience and relationships, as the characters navigate the challenges of the holiday season and discover the true meaning of family.
'Phantom Thread' (2017)
Who's in it: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville
Where to watch: Netflix
Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock's world takes a turn on New Year's Eve. The holiday becomes a metaphor for renewal and change, weaving seamlessly into the fabric of the characters' lives.
'The Age of Adaline' (2015)
Who's in it: Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman, Harrison Ford
Where to watch: Netflix, Max
Blake Lively's character, Adaline, grapples with immortality, and New Year's Eve becomes a poignant moment of reflection on the passage of time. The holiday accentuates the bittersweet nature of her existence.
'Carol' (2015)
Who's in it: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson
Where to watch: Netflix
In this film, set in 1950s New York, Carol explores a forbidden love affair. New Year's Eve becomes a pivotal point, symbolizing the challenges and resolutions that come with embracing one's true self. The holiday adds depth to the film's exploration of love and societal expectations.
'An American in Paris' (1951)
Who's in it: Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron, Oscar Levant
Where to watch: MGM+, Prime Video
Gene Kelly's character, an American painter in Paris, pursues love and art. The film's climax on New Year's Eve captures the spirit of celebration, emphasizing the joy of new beginnings and the pursuit of dreams.
'About Time' (2013)
Who's in it: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy
Where to watch: Rent on YouTube
Domhnall Gleeson discovers the ability to time travel, with New Year's Eve serving as a recurring moment for reflection and choices. The holiday becomes a lens through which characters evaluate their lives and relationships, blending humor and heartwarming moments.
'Mermaids' (1990)
Who's in it: Cher, Bob Hoskins, Winona Ryder
Where to watch: Max, The Roku Channel
Cher's unconventional mother character navigates the '60s with her two daughters. A major turning point in the family's lives happens right around New Year's.
'About a Boy' (2002)
Who's in it: Hugh Grant, Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette
Where to watch: Starz
Hugh Grant's carefree character befriends a socially awkward boy on New Year's Eve, forcing him to reevaluate his priorities and relationships. The holiday — synonymous with the passage of time — complements the film's overarching theme of maturity.
'200 Cigarettes' (1999)
Who's in it: Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Dave Chappelle
Where to watch: DVD on Amazon
A comedic ensemble unfolds on New Year's Eve in 1981 New York. Socialites, artists, punks and other partygoers mingle as they search for fun and love in the city that never sleeps. This movie isn't streaming anywhere, and desperate viewers have shelled out hundreds to get a copy. As of publishing, we saw a Blu-ray DVD copy on Amazon for $13.99.
'Ghostbusters II' (1989)
Who's in it: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
The Ghostbusters return to save New York from supernatural threats. After being disbanded by the city, the team goes rogue when ghosts take an interest in Venkman's son. The fun sequel is sure to please fans of the original and culminates in an epic New Year's Eve showdown.
'Diner' (1982)
Who's in it: Steve Guttenberg, Mickey Rourke, Kevin Bacon
Where to watch: Max
Set in 1959 Baltimore, a group of friends navigates the challenges of adulthood. They've got a wedding to attend on New Year's Eve — but will they make it down the aisle?
'New Year's Eve' (2011)
Who's in it: Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi
Where to watch: Max
A romantic comedy that weaves together multiple characters in New York City on New Year's Eve. The film cleverly uses the holiday as a unifying element, becoming a catalyst for change and bringing characters together in unexpected ways.
'Ocean's Eleven' (1960)
Who's in it: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr.
Where to watch: Hulu TV
Danny Ocean and his crew plan an ambitious New Year's Eve heist in Las Vegas with the precision of a military operation. The Rat Pack stars in this action thriller full of twists and turns.
'While You Were Sleeping' (1995)
Who's in it: Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher
Where to watch: Disney+
Sandra Bullock's character rescues a man on Christmas Day, leading to a mistaken identity scenario. On New Year's Eve, she is forced to choose between real and imagined love.
'Rent' (2005)
Who's in it: Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Rosario Dawson
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Set in New York's East Village, "Rent" follows a group of friends facing love, loss and artistic pursuits. The film's climax on New Year's Eve emphasizes the transient nature of time and the importance of living in the moment.
'Four Rooms' (1995)
Who's in it: Tim Roth, Antonio Banderas, Madonna
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
A bellhop navigates eccentric guests in a hotel on New Year's Eve, unfolding in four segments directed by different filmmakers: Allison Anders, Alexandre Rockwell, Robert Rodriguez, and Quentin Tarantino. The holiday becomes a chaotic and comedic canvas for quirky stories, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the night.
'Waiting to Exhale' (1995)
Who's in it: Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine
Where to watch: Rent on YouTube
Four friends navigate love and career challenges in this drama, which starts and ends on New Year's. The holiday bookends the film nicely, serving as a moment of reflection and empowerment.
'The Apartment' (1960)
Who's in it: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray
Where to watch: MGM+
To advance up the corporate ladder, a man lends his apartment to the executives at his company so they can discreetly engage in extramarital affairs. The drama lasts throughout the holidays and New Year's.
'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)
Who's in it: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant
Where to watch: PlutoTV, Paramount+,
Renée Zellweger's character, Bridget, navigates love and self-improvement in this film, which comes full circle on New Year's Eve, both starting and ending on the holiday.
'Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne' (2021)
Who's in it:
Where to watch: AppleTV+
In this animated special, Snoopy and friends are disheartened that Grandma can't visit on Christmas. To make up for it, they decide to go all out on a New Year's Eve celebration.
'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)
Who's in it: William Holden, Gloria Swanson, Erich von Stroheim
Where to watch: YouTube, Paramount+
A struggling screenwriter becomes entangled with a faded silent film star when he's the only one who shows up to her New Year's Eve party. The film's New Year's Eve scene adds a layer of melancholy as the characters confront illusions and painful realities.
'After the Thin Man' (1936)
Who's in it: William Powell, Myrna Loy, James Stewart
Where to watch: Max
Nick and Nora Charles return in this classic detective comedy to solve a murder on New Year's Eve. The suspenseful mystery is the perfect canvas for Powell and Loy's quick-witted charm.
'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)
Who's in it: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger
Where to watch: Hulu, AMC+, Philo
A widower's son seeks to find a new wife for his father through a radio show. We won't spoil it for you, but the film's New Year's Eve climax is one of the most iconic scenes from any romantic comedy.
'Money Train' (1995)
Who's in it: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Lopez
Where to watch: Sling, Hulu
Two foster brothers working in law enforcement plan to rob a subway train on New Year's Eve. The film capitalizes on the chemistry of Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson first exhibited a few years prior in "White Men Can't Jump."
'Two Lovers' (2008)
Who's in it: Joaquin Phoenix, Gwyneth Paltrow, Vinessa Shaw
Where to watch: Tubi, PlutoTV, Peacock, Vudu
Joaquin Phoenix's character, Leonard, grapples with love and mental health in this romantic drama set in Brooklyn. The dramatic final scene takes place on New Year's Eve.
'Sex and the City: The Movie' (2008)
Who's in it: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis
Where to watch: Netflix
The beloved characters of "Sex and the City" navigate love and friendship in this film adaptation, which includes a classic New York New Year's Eve countdown that explores our greatest fear during the holiday: being single with no one to kiss as the ball drops.
'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)
Who's in it: Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, Shelley Winters
Where to watch: Starz
A luxury liner capsizes on New Year's Eve, and survivors must navigate the upside-down ship. The holiday becomes a backdrop for a harrowing adventure and a struggle for survival.
'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)
Who's in it: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher
Where to watch: Showtime
Harry and Sally navigate friendship and love over the years, with New Year's Eve scenes marking pivotal moments in their relationship. The holiday becomes a recurring motif, emphasizing the passage of time and the evolution of their connection.
READ MORE: 10 New Year's Resolutions From the Women of Country Music
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.