Following a bizarre New Year's Eve broadcast last year, image-conscious CNN wants correspondents Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper to drink more responsibly as they ring in 2023. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, ABC's Ryan Seacrest was asked about CNN's decision to curb on-air drinking.

"I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," Seacrest shared. "I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea. Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more."

Last year, Cohen took an on-air swipe at ABC's Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, calling its special guests "a group of losers" during an appearance by classic rockers Journey.

"I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I'm sure from the alcohol because, I don't think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren't drinking," Seacrest added. "But, you know, I think our show's a bigger, broader show and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning. Although, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air."

Seacrest did credit the musicians able to drink and still pull off live television performances, naming American Idol colleague Luke Bryan and noted country music fan Post Malone as examples.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve has aired since 1971. Seacrest has appeared on the broadcast since 2006 and took over as host following Clark's 2012 death.

"For me, I'm so grateful that I stepped into this role because it was a tradition for me growing up and my family," Seacrest said. "We would order pizza and watch the show. I think the idea for us is just to create a big party for people who don't want to go anywhere, who want to just relax, be in their homes, be with their families, order pizza, order buffalo wings, whatever it is. We can bring the excitement, the energy and the new year to them. That's what Dick told me all along. He goes, "we're talking to people who are at home, but we bring the excitement to them through our show."

