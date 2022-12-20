Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are currently in the middle of "Prankmas," their annual prank war around the holidays, and this year, Caroline used one prank to support a good cause.

In a video shared to Instagram, Caroline teams up with former Major League Baseball player Adam Laroche, and they hatch a plan to steal Bryan's truck. They're not simply stealing it for fun, though. They plan to auction it off and donate the proceeds to Laroche's E3 Ranch Foundation, which supports combat Veterans, fights human trafficking and provides support "during humanitarian crises globally."

In the clip, Caroline tells Laroche that Bryan's truck is "yours for the taking," and two people soon come to take it from the family's garage. The next morning, Bryan walks down to find his truck gone, and he's informed that it was stolen overnight. He's even shown the security camera footage of the individuals who took his truck, and he's baffled. Soon, though, he receives a FaceTime call from Laroche and their charitable plan is revealed.

"It's nothing personal buddy," Laroche told Bryan in the call. "Got stuck in Nashville, needed some wheels."

The truck is a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4, and it is currently up for auction through a campaign called Luke Gives Back. There are various donation amounts fans can make to enter to win the truck, and proceeds will benefit the E3 Ranch Foundation. The truck is the grand prize, but fans can also donate to win a trip to Bryan's Crash My Playa festival in Mexico or a trip to Nashville. Donation options start at $10, and the higher the donation, the more times the donor's name will be added to the raffle. The highest donation option is $5,000, which enters the donor's name in the giveaway 5,000 times. See donation options and enter the giveaway here.

