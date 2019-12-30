Of the handful of songs titled "New Year's Day," U2 and Taylor Swift's tracks might've gotten the most attention, but Charlie Robison told the best story in 2004 with his tale of a heavy drinker's surreal trip South of the border.

Robison's song appears on the Dualtone album Good Times, which also includes "Love Means Never Having to Say You're Hungry," "El Cerrito Place," a cover of Terry Allen's "Flatland Boogie" and other must-hear recordings from a member of an influential family in Texas country music history.

Robison, the ex-husband of the Dixie Chicks' Emily Strayer and the inspiration behind "Cowboy Take Me Away," wrapped up his career in 2018. Last year, Robison announced his retirement from music due to complications from a surgical procedure he underwent.

"New Year's Day" Lyrics

I woke up early Sunday morning, had myself a piece of toast

Had fifty dollars in my pocket, gonna chase myself a ghost

Went down Camino Espinoza, gonna get me a divorce

Gonna split with all my money, see that girl who loves a horse

It's New Year's Day here on the border, and it's always been this way

I never do the things I oughta, think I'll stay, it's New Year's Day

I met them boys there from O'Conner, cowboy like you never seen

They're up for anything you want to, live on steak and refried beans

They bought up half of southern Texas, it's why they act the way they do

When them boys meet me in Laredo, they think they own Laredo too

(Repeat Chorus)

I know a girl here in Laredo, her name's Pussy Willow Rose

She got that ring around the collar, got that ring stuck through her nose

She works there at the Dallas Cowboys, but she's got no in between

Like all them other boys in dresses, they ain't every Cowboys dream

It's New Year's Day here on the border, and it's always been this way

I never do the things I oughta, think I'll stay, it's New Year's Day

It's New Year's Day here on the border, and it's always been this way

I never do the things I oughta, think I'll stay, it's New Year's Day

