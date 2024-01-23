Reese Witherspoon Is At War with TikTok Over Her Snow-Eating Habit

First they came for snow salt chococcinos and I said nothing. On Jan. 19, Reese Witherspoon shared a recipe for a sundae made of fresh-fallen snow on TikTok, prompting a flurry of questions online about the safety of eating snow. But the Oscar-winning actress is defending her sweet snow drink.

On Friday, Witherspoon posted a video documenting the creation of her "snow salt chococcino." It showed someone scooping snow off a car and into a mug. They added chocolate and caramel syrup on top, plus a spot of cold brew coffee. Predictably, the backlash was immediate. Not since she shot into space on "The Morning Show" has Reese Witherspoon dominated internet discourse like this.

"No no no... snow is not made to eat... u can get seriously sick," wrote one TikTok user. Nearly 600 people replied to that comment alone, with a fellow snow-lover coming to Witherspoon's defense: "I've eaten snow for 35 years and I'm just fine." Still another shared their own childhood snow drink recipe: "We ALWAYS ate snow with sugar and vanilla when I was a kid!! ALWAYS."

The "Your Place or Mine" star hit back at her dessert detractors in three separate videos. She even humored one commenter by following their suggestion and microwaving the snow. "It's clear," she reported, holding up a mug of water. "Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?"

As for those "snow is dirty" claims, well, the Louisiana native couldn't care less. In a final video, Witherspoon recounted drinking straight from the hose in summertime. She added that she didn't grow up with filtered water.

"So what you're saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can't. I can't filter snow, I don't know how to do that," she laughed from her kitchen counter.

She added, "We're in the category of 'You only live once.' And it snows maybe once a year here," before issuing a hearty 5-star rating for her concoction: "It was delicious!"