Reese Witherspoon Turns Heads in Fiery Red Gown at 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Reese Witherspoon rocked a sleek red gown as she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, streaming live on Netflix on Saturday, Feb. 24. The actor, who's nominated alongside her "The Morning Show" cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, wore a strapless gown by Elie Saab couture and paired the look with loose locks, understated jewelry and red heels.

In an interview with Laverne Cox on E!, Witherspoon discussed her look, referencing popular TikTok couple Pookie and Jett.

"It's giving Pookie looks fire," Witherspoon said. "It's giving lady in red."

Witherspoon's fellow "The Morning Show" cast members Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup are also nominated in individual acting categories. Aniston is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series alongside Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown"), Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us"), Keri Russell ("The Diplomat") and Sarah Snook ("Succession"). Crudup is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama alongside Brian Cox ("Succession"), Kieran Culkin ("Succession"), Mathew Macfadyen ("Succession") and Pedro Pascal ("The Last of Us").

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif. This year marks the first time the award ceremony is being streamed live on Netflix.

The "Legally Blonde" star recently brought her son Deacon to the Golden Globes and her daughter Ava to the Critics Choice Awards.

Witherspoon has starred on "The Morning Show" as Bradley Jackson since 2019. Both Witherspoon and Aniston have been open about their mutual respect for one another and how much they enjoy sharing the screen.

"It's just mutual respect and years of experience," Witherspoon told Variety in 2023. "And I think we're both incredulous that we're both still kicking around! That we're still working at this level is such a privilege. It's an honor to get to contribute to something that's really speaking about the world we live in nowadays."

Season four of "The Morning Show" is currently in the works and is expected to premiere in 2025.