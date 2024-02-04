Reese Witherspoon is ready for romance after her divorce.

The "Big Little Lies" actress, 47, would "love" to settle down, a source told Us Weekly. However, she isn't rushing into anything.

"Reese hasn't been out on too many dates, but she's been set up with a few friends of friends," the source said, adding that she is "taking things very slowly."

Witherspoon carries a hopeful yet relaxed attitude toward finding love in the new year.

"In an ideal world, she'd love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again," the source said, explaining that "for now, there's no pressure" for Witherspoon to date seriously.

Witherspoon divorced husband Jim Toth, a 53-year-old talent agent, last year. The couple had been married since 2011.

"We have some personal news to share ... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in a statement on Instagram. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

The statement continued: "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The couple had a "very healthy relationship and a lot of great times," the insider said. But eventually: "Like a lot of couples, they grew apart."

Witherspoon and Toth are splitting on the very best of terms.

"No one blames the other" for the divorce, according to the insider.

Both agreed to not pay child support, and they will continue to co-parent their son, Tennessee. This year, Witherspoon has been hitting the red carpets of awards season with her two eldest children: her daughter Ava, 24, and her son Deacon, 20.