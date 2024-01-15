Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Wow at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The 2024 awards season is a family affair for the Witherspoon-Phillipe clan. After bringing her son Deacon as her date to the 2024 Golden Globes, Reese Witherspoon brought her daughter Ava Phillipe to the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14. The Oscar winner is nominated for the AppleTV+ drama series "The Morning Show." The 29th Critics Choice Awards is hosted by Chelsea Handler for the second year in a row, who wasted no time jabbing her ex, Golden Globes host Jo Koy, in her opening monologue.

Witherspoon donned a stunning strapless black gown with an oversized bow at the waist, similar to what Calista Flockhart wore on the red carpet with husband Harrison Ford. She wore strappy black heels, diamond earrings, and opted for a simple hairstyle, parting her hair down the middle and wearing it pushed behind her shoulders. Her lookalike daughter, Ava (24), wore an embellished black cocktail dress, black tights, and black pumps — a perfect compliment to her mother's glamorous look. The blonde duo was all smiles as they walked the red carpet amongst 2023's brightest film and TV stars.

Witherspoon is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series alongside co-star Jennifer Aniston, the second time both women received nominations for the series. Co-star Billy Crudup took home a win for Best Supporting Actor, and the series itself received a nomination for Best Drama Series. The series, which just wrapped its third season and has Season 4 on the way, follows a morning news show in New York City as it navigates the complexities of sexual assault allegations, the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. Season 3 notably featured "Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm, who was also nominated at Critics Choice for his performance in "Fargo" Season 5.