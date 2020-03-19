Red Rock Ranch: Experience the Old West at an Authentic Wyoming Dude Ranch

Have you ever wanted to get a taste of what it's like to live in the Old West? Just working off the land on a horse ranch during the day with no big city lights to block out the open sky full of stars at night? Well, you can visit the Red Rock Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for your own authentic dude ranch vacation. It offers the charm of the Old West and a relaxed change of pace.

The ranch can accommodate up to 30 guests at one time. You can reserve your own private lodging in an authentic western log cabin. You'll join the rest of the group at the main lodge for exceptional ranch cuisine during meals. Each cabin comes with a large sitting room, electric heat, a refrigerator, a wood stove and a sun porch.

Read More: Sleep Under the Stars in a Covered Wagon at Utah's Capitol Reef Resort

There are tons of ranch activities to keep you busy during your stay. There are 2.5 miles of private fly fishing area where you can unwind on the water and take in the scenic Jackson Hole terrain. The fishing is catch-and-release only, but there are plenty of expert fishing guides to show you how to master the water on Crystal Creek and the stocked Trout Pond.

One of the best parts of your dude ranch experience at Red Rock Ranch is the outstanding horseback riding program. You'll get your own horse that only you will ride throughout your weeklong stay. Horses are chosen specifically for each guest based on experience level. You'll get to go riding through the trails that will give you incredible views of Grand Teton National Park. Not only will you significantly improve your horsemanship during your stay, but you'll gain some memorable experiences with the entire family.

It wouldn't be a family vacation without an engaging kids program. Made for children six and older, the kids get a fully supervised program that lasts all day. Parents can go off on their own knowing that the kiddos are in good hands! The riding program includes daily care of the personal horse, brushing, saddling, bridling and turn-out. There are even scavenger hunts on horseback as well as full-day and half-day trail rides with the Kid Wranglers.

For those wanting to channel their inner cowboy, you can experience typical ranch chores like cattle work and can even enjoy breakfast trail rides. As you enjoy the early morning sunrise and views of the Teton Mountain Range, you can enjoy a cup of cowboy coffee and a breakfast cookout over an open fire. The final night will close out with a BBQ dinner to end your Jackson Hole Dude Ranch vacation on a high note.

This six-night, all-inclusive trip will cost $3,335.70 for adults 13 and up and $2,831.11 for children 6-12. Families with children are welcome through August 25. After that, the ranch becomes adult only through September. There is limited wifi and no cell service at the ranch, so expect to be fully untouched by the outside world during your stay. This is a getaway like no other, welcoming generations of guests since 1974.