Sleep Under the Stars in a Covered Wagon at Utah's Capitol Reef Resort

If you're looking for a unique camping experience, look no further than Capitol Reef Resort in Torrey, Utah. Located in the Capitol Reef National Park, this is absolutely the "glamping" adventure you've been looking for.

The accommodations are no joke. The resort offers various options depending on what you're looking for. Stay in one of their luxurious king cabins that comes with amazing views of the surrounding cliffs and comfortable beds. Different cabin sizes are available depending on if you want a king of queen bed or need a guest room. Also? Free toiletries.

The resort offers private teepees, which include a flat screen tv, the same western furnishings that come in the cabins and easy access to a private bathroom -- just "steps away" according to the website. And, of course, the same mountain views of the red cliffs surrounding the resort.

But the most unique experience is staying in one of the Conestoga Wagons. Available June-September only (due to weather), these accommodations allow you to sleep under the stars like the pioneers. The wagons include air conditioning and either a king bed or bunk beds, depending on the wagon. You'll get a private bathroom separate from the covered wagon as well.

The beautiful views are so incredible, it's very possible you won't want to leave your room. But if you do, there's a hot tub onsite, a heated outdoor pool open seasonally and free wifi to keep you occupied after check-in. The Pioneer Kitchen is the on site restaurant that offers a delicious breakfast buffet and comfort food that fits your surroundings. Your room also comes with your own coffee maker in case you sleep in past the buffet breakfast.

Scenic horseback rides will take you through the adjacent Fishlake National Forest. You'll get to see the Red Bluff, the Windgate Tunnel and even the Petrified Forest for some of the most incredible views of the red rock cliffs. The best part? No experience necessary! Tours start at $90/person for a 2-hour ride and go up as you add more time.

If that's not enough, llama excursions are offered March-October. Taking in the beautiful sites with your own llama is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

You can go on a day hike to the Water Pocket Fold of Capitol Reef National Park starting at $85/person. Or you can take it up a notch and go on an overnight trek starting at $810/person. You'll get to climb peaks in the national park, see stunning waterfalls, and learn all about the history of the area on this unique trip.

Need more adventure? The resort also offers safari jeep tours. Your guides will teach you all about the geology and history of the National Park as you see it up close. Tours start at $150/person for a 4 hour tour up to the Temple of the Sun and Moon viewing area. There are two additional options for $200/person for a 5-7 hour trip for those looking for a bit more time to see the sights.

Whether you're looking to unwind in the heated pool while taking in the views, sleep in late in your own bedroom cabin, or experience a unique excursion, Capitol Reef Resort has something for everyone. Don't forget to stop by the gift shop to get something to remember your stay!