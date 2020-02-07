Learn How to Make Authentic Cowboy Coffee

Every hard-working cowboy needs a little pick-me-up. Real-life cowboy Kent Rollins breaks down the recipe and instructions for authentic "cowboy coffee" in this tutorial. And although it's not as quick as popping a K-Cup into your Keurig coffee maker and quickly making a cup of joe on the go, this brewing method is cowboy-approved. Plus it's a nice change up for people that already use ground coffee for a french press or are brewing coffee in a traditional pot.

"Simplest thing in the world," Rollins says. "Got three ingredients: coffee, water, fire."

While Rollins says his favorite way to brew up a pot of coffee is over a campfire, you can also make it on a wood stove.

The biggest secret to this recipe is in the boiling. Boiling coffee takes out the acidity of the beans. Therefore it prevents acid reflux and indigestion. So if you want the best cup of coffee ever, Rollins says to boil it.

READ MORE: Texas Cowboy Shows How to Make a Proper Michelada

Next, fill a three-quart coffee pot with water up to the spout. Then, warm the water on high heat. Once it's warm, add about 3/4 cup of coffee grounds and leave it on the fire until it reaches a rolling boil. After that, remove the pot from the heat and let it sit for a couple of minutes of brewing.

Pour about half a cup of cold water down the spout. Just a little cold water will cause the grounds to settle at the bottom of the pot, which is what you want.

Now you're ready to enjoy your freshly-brewed pot of cowboy coffee! Not only will this give you a taste of cowboy life out on the range, but its a perfect way to get your morning pick me up on your next camping trip.

This post was originally published on April 18, 2017.

Now Watch: How to Make Chicken Pot Pie That's Better Than Your Mom's

oembed rumble video here