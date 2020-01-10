If the Gatlinburg Sky Bridge wasn't enough for all you daredevils out there, allow us to introduce you to another adrenaline-inducing thrill ride from the heart of the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. The Flying Ox, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is the world's first cable-to-rail zipline rollercoaster.

According to a press release, the Flying Ox takes fearless riders 80 feet in the air for a 1,000-foot-long ride. "Instead of traveling in a straight line, riders wind, drop, and soar through the air at approximately 15 miles per hour," the press release states.

For the one-of-a-kind zipline rollercoaster, Flying Ox partnered with CLIMB Works, a leader in the zipline industry.

Read More: Mountains, Moonshine and More: The Gatlinburg, Tennessee Travel Guide

"With the addition of the Flying Ox, Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park is the only location in the world where thrill seekers can ride a cable-to-rail zipline roller coaster," Vice President of Marketing Josh Mayberry said in a press release. "Lumberjack Square strives to provide a unique experience where guests can watch a lumberjack show then try their hand at some of the competitive events they see performed by the professional lumberjacks."

Opened by Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park, the Flying Ox was inspired by the history of the Smoky Mountain logging industry. The theme park also includes a log roll and boom run, a lumberjack-themed ropes course, speed climb towers and a simulated free-fall from an 80-foot-tall jump platform. The park will open a springboard chop and cross-cut saw attractions in the coming months.

Looking for more things to do in Gatlinburg? Check out our Gatlinburg Travel Guide, featuring Ole Smoky Moonshine, Sugarlands Distilling Co., Ober Gatlinburg, the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, the Gatlinburg Space Needle and more.

This article was originally published in September of 2019.

Now Watch: Take a Scenic Train Ride Across the U.S. for $213