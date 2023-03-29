Reba McEntire Gets Emotional Over Tribute to Her Late Mom in Her Oklahoma Restaurant

Reba McEntire opened her very own bar and restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma earlier this year, and while the restaurant features many mementos from the singer's life and career -- from gold records, to stage wear, to newspaper articles -- there is one special place in the venue that especially pulls on her heartstrings.

In a video showing McEntire walking through the finished restaurant for the very first time, she pauses when she comes to a bookcase on the second floor. The shelves contain her late mother's books that she and her sister brought from her home. Her mother Jacqueline, who worked as a teacher, passed away in 2020, and the bookcase serves a special tribute to her.

"Mama never threw a book away," McEntire said, while admiring the bookcase. "Every bedroom, every room except the kitchen had books in it."

She then took a moment to wipe away tears from her eyes.

Jacqueline passed away from cancer on March 14, 2020 at the age of 93. When announcing her mother's passing, McEntire said she lived a "wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go."

"The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him," she added. "She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

McEntire celebrated the launch of Reba's Place with a grand opening on Jan. 26. The 13,284-square-foot space is both a restaurant and music venue, and it features three floors with eating areas, bars and a stage. The establishment is a joint venture with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, who make up a portion of the population in the town.

"It's exciting to work with people who have a passion for this town and for creating jobs, tourism, and new opportunities in southeastern Oklahoma, in the community where I grew up," McEntire said of the business venture.