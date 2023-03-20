Reba McEntire is not just a superstar in country music, but she's become something of a viral superstar on TikTok. From participating in the viral trend involving her own song, "Survivor," to sharing throwback performance videos, fans love to see what the country legend shares on the app.

In a recent TikTok video, McEntire participated in another viral trend called the "#PrettyGirlsWalkChallenge," in which creators strut or do a dance to "Pretty Girls Walk" by Big Boss Vette. McEntire recruited two other women to be in the video with her, and the clip shows the three of them -- with Reba in the middle -- strutting down a long hallway backstage at a show. McEntire threw a few choreographed dance moves in as she walked, and she ended up close to the camera with a smile on her face. McEntire's green shirt with flowy sleeves only added to the drama of the video and she accessorized with tall cowboy boots.

McEntire captioned the post, "All the #Fancy girls walk like this," referencing her famous 1990 song, "Fancy."

https://www.tiktok.com/@reba/video/7211912153962614062?lang=en

Advertisement

The singer's loyal fans absolutely loved her version of the fun video trend, and they shared their love in the comments. One commented wrote, "Reba still killin' it after all these years!!" Another wrote, "We live in a time where Queen Reba does dance tiktoks." Many more called her a "Queen" and an "icon" in the comments.

In keeping with the "Fancy" trend, McEntire later shared a video of herself dancing to the remixed version of the song.

McEntire is currently on her Reba: Live in Concert tour with Terri Clark and The Isaacs. The singer will take the tour through Reno, Nevada, Nampa, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend. The tour will wrap up on April 15 in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

READ MORE: Reba McEntire is Getting Her Own Comic Book