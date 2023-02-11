Reba McEntire is Getting Her Own Comic Book

Reba McEntire is the latest country artist to be immortalized in TidalWave Productions' line of Female Force comic books. The series of over 200 biographies has covered notable authors, businesspeople, entertainers, journalists, politicians, activists and musicians. Past titles chronicled the careers of country legends Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, with other artists represented including Whitney Houston and Tina Turner.

McEntire's 26-page comic will arrive digitally and in print -- as a soft cover with art by Marvel artist Yonami or a hard cover edition designed by Ramon Salas -- on March 22.

"Reba McEntire sings into our hearts through her music and no-nonsense way of looking at the world," the book's synopsis reads. "Reba's roots will always be on the family ranch in Oklahoma, yet her influence ranges from Broadway to Hollywood! Follow Reba on a journey from her Rodeo barrel racing days to the Grand Ole Opry, her own hit sitcom, and film career! Reba's done it all and this comic takes you on the adventures of Reba through her singing, acting, family values and much, much, more!"

In other McEntire book news, she's preparing a collection of recipes, career stories and lifestyle tips that should be out in the fall. Per a press release, themes in the book include "grit, family legacy, being curious and prioritizing the things that matter most."

"I'm so excited to partner with the Harper Celebrate team to create my first lifestyle book where I will share stories, behind the scenes photos, some of my favorite recipes and life lessons I've learned over the years," McEntire shared in a statement. "I know my fans are going to love it!"

It'll be McEntire's third book. She co-wrote the 1994 memoir Reba: My Story with Tom Carter and penned a follow-up, 1999's Comfort From a Country Quilt, on her own.

