Loretta Lynn’s Family Praises Kacey Musgraves' Tribute to Country Legend: ‘Beyond Words’

Kacey Musgraves shared a touching tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) by performing Lynn's signature song, "Coal Miner's Daughter," and the family of the late country legend approved of the performance. Lynn's family -- presumably her children -- tweeted from Lynn's Twitter account to express their thanks to Musgraves for the tribute.

"Thank you, @KaceyMusgraves, for this beautiful tribute," they wrote. "The love all of you have shown us for our mom is beyond words."

Musgraves performed the song during the "In Memoriam" segment of the awards show; and while she played, photos of Lynn and other celebrities who had passed away within the past year were shown on screen. To make the tribute even more special, Musgraves played Lynn's guitar -- which spells out the country legend's name on the fret board -- during the song.

Musgraves shared photos from the performance after the fact, expressing her gratitude for being able to sing such a special tribute to an artist who had "paved" her own path.

"10 year old me singing Loretta's songs would never have imagined I'd be putting my hands right where she made magic for decades. (Her 1963 Epiphone was a dream to play.) Thank you to @LorettaLynn's daughters for trusting me with this moment of honor tonight. She paved my path."

The 2023 Grammy Awards also featured performances from Luke Combs, who sang a rendition of his song "Going, Goin, Gone"; and Brandi Carlile, who sang "Broken Horses." Carlile, Willie Nelson, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were among the winners at the Grammys. Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ingrid Andress, Maren Morris and others were nominated and attended the event.