Superstar country trio Rascal Flatts announced their retirement in 2020. Now, band member Gary LeVox is opening up about what lead to the band's decision to call it quits.

"I've never been OK with the way that it ended," LeVox told PEOPLE. "I wasn't happy that Joe Don quit."

While the band announced a farewell tour, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to hault plans. Tour dates have not been rescheduled.

"It kind of came out of nowhere," LeVox says. "It was like, 'Let me try to wrap my head around this.' And then I certainly wasn't OK with the pandemic, which canceled everything. I hate the way that it ended. I hate that we didn't get to do this farewell tour. I can't stand the fact that it just feels there's no closure with something that we've been so blessed with. That will always be in my heart."

Earlier this year, Rascal Flatts received the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors ceremony. Rooney and bandmate Jay DeMarcus were in attendance to accept the award.

In September, Rooney was arrested for a DUI.

"I have not talked to him," LeVox told PEOPLE when asked about Rooney's arrest. "And I was heartbroken too. But you know what? I think God gets your attention in different ways. I just wish him the best and I hope he gets everything that he needs to get well and take care of whatever issues he's got going on. There's power in prayer."

Following the band's split, LeVox embarked on a solo career and released the Christian EP One on One.

"I'm loving being a solo artist," LeVox says. "I know that's what He's called me to do. I'm just going to stay on my path. I know what I'm supposed to do, and I love it. There's no better feeling than to make people feel something by something that you did."

