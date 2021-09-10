Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Arrested for DUI

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney was arrested Thursday (Sept. 9) outside Nashville, Tenn. and charged with driving under the influence, Rolling Stone reports.

Rooney was involved in a car accident early Thursday morning when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Hillsboro Road. He was booked into Williamson County Jail and released on a $2,500 bond.

Rascal Flatts, known for hits such as "God Bless the Broken Road," "What Hurts the Most," "Prayin' For Daylight," "My Wish" and more, announced plans for retirement, along with a farewell tour. Dates for their farewell tour were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," LeVox said in a statement when the band announced their retirement. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told 'I got married to "Bless The Broken Road,"' or 'We played "My Wish" at my graduation.' That '"What Hurts The Most" is the song that made me love country music for the first time,' or '"I'm Movin' On" helped me get sober' or even that '"Changed" made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.' That's why we create music and the reason we can't wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don't know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what he has planned!"

The band released their album How They Remember You in 2020.

Rascal Flatts received the Cliffie Stone Icon Award during the 2021 ACM Honors.