Is Publix Open on Christmas Eve? Here Are Their 2023 Holiday Hours

When it comes to the holiday meals, you've got to make sure everything is just so-so. A lot goes into feeding a family, whether it's big or small. So when you're mashing the potatoes or prepping the pumpkin pie this Christmas, you'll want to make sure everything is in place and accounted for. But what if you end up forgetting something? That could mean a wrench being thrown in your holiday plans.

So you forgot the sugar for the homemade cookies. Or maybe you didn't grab enough macaroni for the macaroni and cheese. Whatever the case may be, you can always run out on a grocery run, right? Publix is always a good choice. Unfortunately, not every store is always open for Christmas or Christmas Eve, as the employees need some time with their families, too.

If you're really in dire need of ingredients or something else this Christmas, you'll want to know if your local Publix store will be able to accommodate you. It's always there for your normal grocery runs, after all, with hours that work for your schedule.

With that in mind, here's the question: Is Publix open on Christmas? It's something to consider long before the big day comes. Read on to see whether Publix is open for Christmas this year and if they'll be operating on a similar schedule as usual.

Is Publix Open on Christmas Eve in 2023?

Great news, Publix fans. Publix will be open and potentially operating during its normal hours on Christmas Eve, but the store will be closed on Christmas. Unfortunately, Publix tends to close during multiple major holidays throughout the year. You can shop the day after Christmas to grab some supplies if needed to dress up all those leftovers, but unfortunately, you'll be out of luck on the actual holiday. If you plan ahead though, you'll be able to run out for anything extra you need on Christmas Eve with no issues.

What Are Publix Hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas in 2023?

There won't be any hours to keep track of at Publix on Christmas Day. Since the store will be closed, none of the locations will be open to the public. As for Christmas Eve, stores should be open as usual and closing at 7 p.m. But be sure to call ahead before you visit or check the online store locator tool to make sure of when your local Publix will be open before you make the trek out in the ice and snow.