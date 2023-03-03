Priscilla Presley isn't just a creator and executive producer -- alongside '80s rocker John Eddie -- of forthcoming Netflix animated series Agent Elvis. She'll portray a cartoon version of herself in the show, which stars Matthew McConaughey as the King himself. In addition, McConaughey is also among its executive producers. Other comedic voice actors on the cast include Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny and Don Cheadle.



As Netflix describes it, Elvis Presley must "trade in his jumpsuit for his jet pack" after he finds himself covertly inducted into TCB -- a reference to Elvis' Taking Care of Business way of life -- to battle the "dark forces" that threaten America. It reads as a Cold War parody with hints of James Bond, but with Priscilla's involvement, there's hope that it won't be yet another lazy parody of Elvis tropes. Another plus is the visual presentation, which looks more like it's a comic book come to life than the average adult-targeting, straight-to-streaming cartoon series.





Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Simon Pegg and Tara Strong are among the first season's guest stars.

Agent Elvis is a joint production of Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures TV and Authentic Brands Group. The series, which was ordered in August 2019, debuts on March 17.

Per a press release, it's the first adult animation project from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and is produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse.



One pressing question remains: will McConaughey serenade a cartoon hound dog-- or, at the very least, his rambunctious chimp sidekick?



The announcement of McConaughey's unlikely animated role comes at the same time rumors are swirling about the Texan potentially joining the Yellowstone universe.





