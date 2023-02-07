Netflix's 'Agent Elvis' Introduces Matthew McConaughey as Elvis Presley

Matthew McConaughey voicing Elvis Presley? Well, alright, alright, alright. The Oscar-winning actor is lending his vocal talents to the King of Rock 'n' Roll, albeit in cartoon form, for the upcoming Netflix series Agent Elvis.

McConaughey is lending his brand of swagger to Elvis for what may be one of the silliest animated series we've seen from the streamer yet. We've seen Elvis as everything from heartthrob to Army man and shades in between, but we haven't seen him as a spy -- yet.

That's all about to change with Agent Elvis, brought to us by co-showrunners and co-creators John Eddie and Priscilla Presley. This animated series is set to bring the King back to life as a government spy for the agency "TCB" (which stands for "Taking Care of Business," because that's what Elvis does best).

As Netflix describes it, Elvis must "trade in his jumpsuit for his jet pack" after he finds himself covertly inducted into TCB to battle the "dark forces" that threaten the good ol' US of A. The colorful reveal trailer shows Elvis kicking butt and taking names with an adorable sidekick. It's not how we would have imagined seeing Presley -- but if anyone can bring verve and pizzazz to the role the way Elvis himself would have wanted it, it's McConaughey.

One wonders why Oscar nominee Austin Butler, who found himself still speaking in Presley's iconic Southern accent following his role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, wasn't tapped for the project, but that's neither here nor there.

The show imagines Elvis and the rest of its cast with heavily stylized looks, which sets it apart from several of the other animated series on the platform. There's still a lot we don't know about it, and one question still remains: Will McConaughey sing in Agent Elvis? Only time will tell.

The news of McConaughey's animated role come at the same time rumors are swirling about the Texan potentially joining the Yellowstone universe. Will the Interstellar star be pulling double duty as both The King and a member of the Yellowstone crew? We'll be (impatiently) waiting to see.

Agent Elvis is set to arrive on Netflix in March, though there isn't a concrete release date just yet.