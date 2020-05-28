PBS Special 'Iconic Women of Country' Celebrates Kitty Wells, Loretta Lynn and Other Legends

In June, PBS stations will tell the stories of talented women behind some of country music's genre-defining hits, spanning from Kitty Wells' 1952 breakthrough "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels" through the '70s' standards of Dottie West and Lynn Anderson, with a new documentary titled Iconic Women of Country.

Archival footage will pair with commentary from contemporary country artists, including Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna Judd, Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Kathy Mattea and more, to link country music's past to some of the past 30 years' top stars.

"It has been such an honor to be able to pay tribute to these women," says Barb Hall, Producer and Vice President of TH Entertainment, a co-producer of the show alongside Transform Films, in a press release. "Their music gave a voice to women's life experiences, and as much as I love their music, their stories are such a source of inspiration."

"Transform is proud to partner with Barb Hall and TH Entertainment to bring the stories of these women to light," adds Nick Stuart, President and CEO of Transform Films. "Her expertise and passion have resulted in a special that will appeal to music fans of all kinds."

Universal Music Group Nashville will sell a bundle during the show featuring a DVD of the program with bonus content plus a CD and a Hatch Show print.

"There couldn't be a more important time to spotlight iconic women of country music than now," shares Universal Music Group Nashville President, Cindy Mabe, in a press release. "Their influence and stories of overcoming continue to impact, support and build the next generation of country music. Our rich musical history is magnified by these incredible women's stories and music that changed culture. Country music wouldn't be relevant without them."

Although the show is advertised to premiere on June 1, it looks like some PBS stations might air it later. For example, NPT (Nashville Public Television) lists the hour-and-a-half show for a Monday, June 2 airing at 7 p.m.

Artists and Songs Featured in PBS' Iconic Women of Country

Kitty Wells - "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels"

Connie Smith - "Once A Day"

Jeannie C. Riley - "Harper Valley PTA

Barbara Mandrell - "Sleeping Single In A Double Bed"

Patsy Montana - "I Want To Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart"

Dolly Parton - "Love Is Like A Butterfly"

Tammy Wynette - "Stand By Your Man"

Brenda Lee - "Big Four Poster Bed"

Loretta Lynn - "You Ain't Woman Enough"

Jean Shepard - "Second Fiddle"

Patsy Cline - "Walkin' After Midnight"

Dottie West - "Country Sunshine"

Lynn Anderson - "I Never Promised You A Rose Garden"

Minnie Pearl - Special Subject / Comedy Routine

