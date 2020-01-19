These Earth-Shelter Tiny Homes Are Disaster-Proof and Only Cost $65K

If you have three days and $65,000 you can build yourself a very cool tiny home that resembles something like the hobbit residences from The Lord of the Rings. The company, Green Magic Homes, design these homes as "earth-sheltered" buildings that will stand up to just about anything, including earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, and snowstorms.

These energy-efficient homes really start looking like Hobbit homes when you throw in the environmental factor. After construction, layers of dirt and vegetation are thrown on top. Those living in the home can even grow their own food because of this cool feature. But, if you aren't a fan of grass and vegetation, you can just as easily cover it with sand or snow.

According to the Greem Magic Homes website, these prefabricated houses utilize FRP. "Completely waterproof, with clean spaces, Green Magic Homes are built with modular components manufactured with the latest generation of fiber-reinforced polymer technology."

Inside, you will find an abode with a cozy design. With arches, cool natural lighting options and an open design, this is an ideal design for someone who really wants a Hobbit home. There are even a fully functional kitchen and bathroom built into the design. Throw in a wooden front door and you are good to go. Check out more about these fun homes in the video above.

One of the coolest things about this particular design is that it has an excellent insulation package. With all that dirt on top, those living in the home get to experience a non-fluctuating temperature throughout the year. Some of them even come with pools or hot tubs to make the experience even better.

You can even try these homes out for yourself before you order one. The folks who came to design them have an example all set up and ready for guests in the Amazon rainforest.

Who knew that you could build an awesome Hobbit house that looks like it came straight out of the Shire in three days and without a huge investment?

